Consultations With Radev: WCC-DB and the President Agree on Machine Voting and Removal of Peevski's Security

Consultations between President Rumen Radev and political parties in the 51st National Assembly resumed today as Bulgaria continues its constitutional procedure following the resignation of the “Zhelyazkov” government. The government had stepped down under pressure from mass protests triggered by the 2026 budget proposal, which later expanded into broader anti-government demonstrations across dozens of cities in Bulgaria and abroad.

Further reading: Official: Zhelyazkov Government Submits Resignation After Mounting Political Pressure

The first party to meet with Radev was GERB, represented solely by deputy chairwoman Denitsa Sacheva, who confirmed that her party would not attempt to form a new cabinet and urged the president to set a date for early elections while also considering a potential political project of his own. Following this, consultations with the second-largest formation, “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), began at 11:30 a.m.

President Radev opened the discussion by noting the country’s complex political situation and the need for responsible governance while the caretaker government assumes office. He asked WCC-DB about their stance on the 2026 budget, the possibility of forming a government in the current National Assembly, the timing of elections, and potential amendments to the Electoral Code.

Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of WCC-DB, emphasized that the outgoing government must pass an extension budget law before the end of the year to guarantee security for all citizens. He noted that the coalition is ready to work through the Christmas and New Year period to ensure the law is adopted. Vassilev also declared that forming a new government in the current parliament is impossible and undesirable, arguing that citizens protested against the governance model associated with Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski, and that the government’s resignation is only the first step toward dismantling that model.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” highlighted the need to amend the Electoral Code to implement full machine voting and secure transparent election processes. President Radev voiced his support for 100% machine voting, insisting that the counting of ballots be reliable. He requested clarification from the coalition regarding statements about the president’s involvement in their political efforts, referring to a recording released by Radostin Vassilev that discussed machine voting. Asen Vassilev explained the comments reflected the coalition’s appreciation for the president’s prior support but stressed the consultations were strictly procedural.

Ivaylo Mirchev, also from WCC-DB, raised the issue of removing security personnel assigned to Delyan Peevski and all MPs, stressing that an extraordinary commission had been convened to ensure the task is addressed. He described Peevski’s continued presence in Todor Zhivkov’s office as symbolic of lingering political issues from Bulgaria’s past. President Radev endorsed the coalition’s stance, clarifying that while his authority over the National Security Service (NSS) is limited to appointing and promoting its head, he supports measures to prevent the abuse of security agencies.

Atanas Atanasov inquired whether Radev would participate in upcoming elections, noting citizen interest in the question. Radev reiterated that the consultations were not a platform to discuss any hypothetical political party of his own and warned against turning the meetings into an election campaign. He stressed his role is to oversee the constitutional procedure following the fall of the government and to ensure governance functions responsibly until a caretaker cabinet assumes office.

During the consultations, the WCC-DB delegation included Asen Vassilev, Nikolai Denkov, Bozhidar Bozhanov, Ivaylo Mirchev, Atanas Atanasov, and Kristina Petkova. They presented a unified position that a new government within the current parliament is neither feasible nor desirable, reiterating that their focus is on securing the extension budget and implementing full machine voting.

President Radev acknowledged the coalition’s concerns and highlighted the importance of statesmanlike oversight in addressing ongoing political challenges. The next stage of the constitutional procedure involves the president handing over exploratory mandates sequentially to the largest, second-largest, and a third party of his choosing. Should all three attempts fail, the president will appoint a caretaker government from the “house book” and set a date for new elections.

These consultations mark a critical step in stabilizing Bulgaria’s political landscape, ensuring social and financial continuity, and preparing for early elections, all while addressing citizen demands for transparency, accountability, and reform in the electoral and security frameworks.