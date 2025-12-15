Consultations With Radev: GERB Insists on Early Elections, Submits Extended Budget Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

Political consultations began on Monday in Bulgaria as President Rumen Radev is scheduled to meet with representatives of parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly to discuss forming a new government following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov cabinet. The resignation was unanimously accepted by parliament on Friday, after days of mass protests over the handling of the 2026 budget and wider political dissatisfaction.

The first meeting was with GERB, the largest parliamentary group, which sent only Deputy Chairwoman Denitsa Sacheva to the consultations. Radev noted the symbolic nature of her presence, remarking that history has shown “men often hide behind women in critical moments” and emphasizing the expectation for the party to act responsibly despite the current political turbulence.

In response, Sacheva highlighted the leadership of the general in politics she represents, stating that “wisdom is more important than the use of force” and describing her attendance as fulfilling GERB’s constitutional duty. She emphasized the coalition’s past efforts to stabilize the country, noting that in recent years, “there have been 11 caretaker cabinets, seven of which are yours.”

The deputy chairwoman stressed that GERB would not participate in forming a new cabinet within the current National Assembly, reiterating the party’s call for early elections. She stated that an extended budget would be submitted to ensure continuity in governance and the smooth implementation of Bulgaria’s planned transition to the euro from January 1. Sacheva said, “We will do everything necessary for it to be considered by the committees and in the plenary hall of the parliament,” signaling the party’s intent to support fiscal stability even as it withdraws from government formation. The euro transition is a major priority for GERB, with Bulgaria expected to fully adopt the euro on January 1st, 2026.

Radev, for his part, stressed that forming caretaker governments is a difficult task and expressed his reluctance to engage in extended budget debates or political campaigning during the consultations. Responding to questions about his own potential political project, he invoked the metaphor of Schrödinger’s cat, warning that discussions should focus on procedural matters rather than turning the meetings into a campaign. “Let’s discuss whether the cat is alive or dead, and ensure consultations do not become an election platform,” Radev said. Sacheva responded in kind, asserting that the search for stability in governance is not a debate over parliamentary democracy, but a practical challenge in light of the ongoing crisis.

The president also raised the question of whether a new parliamentary configuration was possible, or if early elections were inevitable. Sacheva insisted that the only realistic path is new elections and urged Radev to set a date promptly, even encouraging him to participate personally. She also underlined that GERB would ensure the budget extension and euro transition proceed without obstruction, but would not engage in forming another cabinet within the 51st National Assembly.

Statements from other political figures reinforced the sense of systemic political strain. "We Continue the Change" (WCC) Chairman Asen Vassilev described the government’s resignation as necessary, noting that public anger focused on systemic governance failures rather than support for any particular party. “Revolutions are very often necessary when a system has become harmful to society,” he said, emphasizing the role of citizens’ protests in prompting change. Bozhidar Stoynev from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) warned of economic and political difficulties in the absence of a finalized budget, highlighting that relying on a one-twelfth budget for the opening months of 2026 would create uncertainty. “Ultimately, there must be revenue to spend 1/12. The first two months will be very difficult,” he said, urging parties to act responsibly toward citizens.

Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) recalled that his party had twice relinquished power voluntarily, framing these decisions as demonstrations of political responsibility in line with historical precedent. He cited the fall of Kiril Petkov’s government in 2022, attributing it to disputes over policy toward North Macedonia and financial decisions by Asen Vassilev, while emphasizing that the current resignation was similarly shaped by public dissent and budgetary concerns.

GERB representatives emphasized that their actions were guided by the need to stabilize the country and ensure Bulgaria’s euro adoption. Sacheva remarked, “Let’s make sure that Bulgaria gains membership in the eurozone and use this political moment, which is important for the country. We have shown the wisdom to be a bridge, not a brake, for the sake of the events that will give perspective to future generations.” Party leader Boyko Borissov has already signaled that GERB will assume the role of a strong opposition, declining participation in future coalition talks and focusing instead on preparing for the next elections.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) representatives made clear that cooperation with GERB remains unfeasible. MP Elisaveta Belobradova criticized the former coalition for lacking an independent position, stating, “Then everything can change for you, but first regain your own position and image of GERB.” Asen Vassilev emphasized that the WCC-DB and GERB operate in different political universes, making coalition governance impossible.

The constitutional procedure following a government resignation requires the president to sequentially offer exploratory mandates to the largest, second-largest, and remaining parliamentary groups to form a cabinet. If no government is formed, a caretaker administration is appointed, and new elections are scheduled within two months. Radev’s consultations this week include meetings with the parliamentary group of WCC-DB and seven smaller factions to explore options for cabinet formation and set a possible date for early elections.

Potential candidates for caretaker prime minister under the constitutional framework include Speaker of the National Assembly Raya Nazaryan, Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev, his deputy Andrey Gyurov, Chamber of Accounts chairman Dimitar Glavchev, and Ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva with her deputy Maria Filipova. These officials could assume temporary leadership to maintain governance continuity, including the submission and approval of the extended budget.

The resignation of the Zhelyazkov cabinet marked the end of a turbulent period, prompted by widespread protests and disputes over the 2026 budget, which GERB, TISP, and BSP had collectively overseen. Parliamentary debate highlighted deep divisions among the parties, with GERB emphasizing responsibility and stability, while opposition and coalition partners stressed accountability and public dissatisfaction as drivers of the government’s collapse. The political landscape suggests that early elections are the most probable outcome, with all parties signaling an unwillingness or inability to form a lasting government within the 51st National Assembly.

This period of transition coincides with Bulgaria’s preparation to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, making the submission of the extended budget a critical step. The political impasse underscores the challenges facing parliamentary democracy in Bulgaria, as parties navigate public pressure, constitutional procedures, and economic commitments while preparing for another round of elections.