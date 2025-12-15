Sydney Massacre Linked to Islamic State Associations, Gunmen Held Legal Weapons

Police believe the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach was carried out by a father and son who used legally owned firearms, raising serious questions about Australia’s gun licensing system and intelligence oversight.

According to investigators, the alleged attackers were a 50 year old man and his 24 year old son. The younger man, Naveed Akram, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where he remains under police guard. His father was shot and killed by officers during the response. Australian media have identified the father as Sajid Akram, although police have not officially confirmed the names.

The attack unfolded on Sunday during a public gathering marking the first night of Hanukah at Bondi Beach. Police initially said 15 people were killed, later revising the death toll to 16. At least 40 others were wounded. Among the victims was at least one French citizen, a fact confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Authorities say the older man held a valid New South Wales firearms licence and had six weapons legally registered in his name. All six have since been recovered. Four firearms, including long arms believed to be a rifle and a shotgun, were seized at the Bondi scene. Additional weapons were found during a police search of a house in Campsie, in Sydney’s south west.

Police also raided another property in Bonnyrigg, where the two men had previously lived. The NSW police commissioner, Mal Lanyon, said there was no prior indication that either man was actively planning an attack. He confirmed the father had held a Category AB licence for about 10 years, a permit that requires applicants to demonstrate a specific need for certain non self loading rifles, shotguns and similar firearms.

Despite media reports, Lanyon declined to comment on claims that a manifesto or an Islamic State flag was found in the vehicle used by the attackers. He said the investigation was ongoing and cautioned against speculation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that Naveed Akram had previously been examined by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation. The review began in October 2019 and lasted around six months, focusing on his alleged associations with other individuals. Albanese said the assessment at the time found no evidence of an imminent threat or intent to carry out violence. However, the ABC later reported that the inquiry was linked to an investigation into an Islamic State related cell.

Further reporting by Australian and international media cited unnamed counter terrorism officials who said Naveed Akram was believed to have close ties to an Islamic State supporter arrested in mid 2019 and later convicted of preparing a terrorist act. Some investigators also believe the two alleged attackers may have pledged allegiance to the group, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Naveed Akram was born in Australia. His father arrived in the country in 1998 on a student visa, later switching to a partner visa in 2001 and subsequently holding resident return visas.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said changes to gun laws were now highly likely. He stated that authorities were examining whether there had been systemic failures that allowed licensed firearms to be used in a mass casualty attack.

In the days following the shooting, details about Naveed Akram’s personal life emerged from former colleagues. He had worked as a bricklayer and was described by his employer as reliable and hardworking. The employer said Akram had recently stopped working after claiming he injured his wrist while boxing and had requested all his entitlements to be paid out. In hindsight, the employer said this decision now raised troubling questions.

Colleagues described Akram as quiet, socially withdrawn and largely isolated at work. Some said he showed an interest in hunting and spoke about shooting game in rural parts of New South Wales. While it has not been confirmed that he personally held a firearms licence, there were unverified claims that he belonged to a hunting club, after images of an apparent membership card circulated online.

Religious leaders also sought to distance themselves from the suspect. Sheikh Adam Ismail, head of the Al Murad Institute, said he had taught Akram Quran recitation and Arabic briefly several years ago but had not seen him since 2022. He condemned the attack, stressing that Islam strictly forbids the killing of innocent people, and expressed condolences to the victims and the Jewish community.

At the Bonnyrigg property owned by Akram’s mother, police maintained a cordon as officers and journalists gathered outside. Later, several family members returned to the house, shielding themselves from cameras as they entered. Neighbours described the area as quiet and said they were shocked to learn their street was linked to the attack.

One resident said she had moved to Australia seeking safety and was devastated by the violence. Another neighbour recalled noticing police activity late on Sunday evening before realising it was connected to the events at Bondi Beach.