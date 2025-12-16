Citizens Alarmed as Mentally Ill Man Assaults Women in a Sofia District

A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation. According to people living in the area, the approximately 40-year-old has been roaming between residential blocks for some time, targeting women he does not know, Nova TV reported.

The man has since been detained and examined, though not directly because of the street assaults. His placement in a psychiatric facility followed a violent incident at the end of last week, when he beat his mother. She personally filed a complaint against him. The woman is currently hospitalized, while her son has been admitted for psychiatric treatment.

The husband of one of the assaulted women recounted that as they passed the man, he made disturbing remarks such as “what should I do with her now” before chasing his wife. She remained calm and headed toward the entrance of their building. When other passers-by appeared, the man backed off, apparently intimidated by their presence. The incident took place in the afternoon.

According to the same witness, the following day the man assaulted his mother, leaving her in a coma. He added that, based on what he knows, the attacker is a drug user.

Footage from a security camera at the entrance of the apartment building later helped identify the suspect. The witness said he had also been told by others that the man regularly wanders around the neighborhood, verbally abusing people. Another resident shared recordings showing him shouting at passers-by.

“I’ve seen him on the street before. He looks familiar, but I’ve never seen him behaving normally,” the man said, adding that a neighbor claimed the suspect had also harassed men.