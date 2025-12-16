Citizens Alarmed as Mentally Ill Man Assaults Women in a Sofia District

Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists
Sofia Municipality has unveiled a detailed plan to connect the city with Vitosha Nature Park through four dedicated pedestrian and bicycle corridors
A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation. According to people living in the area, the approximately 40-year-old has been roaming between residential blocks for some time, targeting women he does not know, Nova TV reported.
The man has since been detained and examined, though not directly because of the street assaults. His placement in a psychiatric facility followed a violent incident at the end of last week, when he beat his mother. She personally filed a complaint against him. The woman is currently hospitalized, while her son has been admitted for psychiatric treatment.
The husband of one of the assaulted women recounted that as they passed the man, he made disturbing remarks such as “what should I do with her now” before chasing his wife. She remained calm and headed toward the entrance of their building. When other passers-by appeared, the man backed off, apparently intimidated by their presence. The incident took place in the afternoon.
According to the same witness, the following day the man assaulted his mother, leaving her in a coma. He added that, based on what he knows, the attacker is a drug user.
Footage from a security camera at the entrance of the apartment building later helped identify the suspect. The witness said he had also been told by others that the man regularly wanders around the neighborhood, verbally abusing people. Another resident shared recordings showing him shouting at passers-by.
“I’ve seen him on the street before. He looks familiar, but I’ve never seen him behaving normally,” the man said, adding that a neighbor claimed the suspect had also harassed men.
The Russian oil tanker Kairos reached its designated anchorage in Burgas Bay at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The operation to secure the Russian tanker “Kairos” near Ahtopol has progressed successfully, the Maritime Administration Agency director Zhivko Petrov confirmed
Authorities in Burgas have issued an emergency warning after intense rainfall caused two local rivers to overflow
In the Bulgarian town of Vratsa, a tragic accident occurred when a 16-year-old boy was struck by a train
The Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) confirmed that 71 individuals were detained following the protests in front of the National Assembly on the evening of November 27, 2025
Early Thursday morning, two fatal accidents occurred on Sofia’s Metropolitan Ring Road, resulting in the deaths of a pedestrian and a police officer
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence