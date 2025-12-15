Bulgaria Wakes Up to Frosty Start Before Sunny Monday

On Sunday night, much of Bulgaria will experience calm weather, with fog or low clouds forming in many plains and valleys, while other areas will remain largely clear. Temperatures overnight will drop to between minus 3° and 2°, reaching as low as minus 4° in some valleys. Sofia is expected to see around minus 1°.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies across the country. In the morning, fog and low visibility will persist in the Danube plain and certain valleys but will quickly clear. Light winds from the west-northwest will accompany daytime temperatures ranging from 7° to 12°, with Sofia reaching around 8°.

Atmospheric pressure remains above the monthly average and is expected to stay stable. Mountain regions will also enjoy mostly clear weather, with a moderate north-northwest wind. Temperatures at 1,200 meters elevation will reach about 7°, while at 2,000 meters they will hover near 2°.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny conditions will prevail, though the northern coast may see more clouds. Morning fog may reduce visibility in some spots. Winds from the north-northwest will be light to moderate, with maximum temperatures between 9° and 10°. The sea temperature ranges from 11° to 13°, with waves reaching 2 to 3 points.