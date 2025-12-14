WCC-DB Rules Out Coalition with GERB, Calls for March Elections and Electoral Reform

Politics | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 16:16
Bulgaria: WCC-DB Rules Out Coalition with GERB, Calls for March Elections and Electoral Reform Bozhidar Bozhanov

Bozhidar Bozhanov, deputy chair of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) parliamentary group and co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria", announced that early next week his coalition will submit proposed amendments to the Electoral Code aimed at restoring machine voting, paired with controlled counting mechanisms to prevent speculation about manipulation. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Bozhanov said the goal is to remove doubts about the integrity of the voting process.

He argued that machine voting should be reinstated because it addresses many of the irregularities observed in the most recent elections, including the marking and altering of paper ballots. Bozhanov recalled that the Constitutional Court had established cases in which ballots were filled out on behalf of voters by sectional election committees. In his view, such practices could largely be eliminated through a return to machine-based voting.

Ahead of consultations with President Rumen Radev, Bozhanov said WCC-DB would clearly state that governing within the current parliament is impossible. According to him, the coalition will not attempt to implement a mandate and does not object to holding early parliamentary elections at any point.

At the same time, Bozhanov suggested that it would be preferable for snap elections not to take place in the harshest winter conditions. He stressed that the central priority should be the fairness and inclusiveness of the vote, ensuring that Bulgarian citizens face no obstacles to participation.

From a practical standpoint, he noted that elections are easier to organize and attend when there is no heavy snow, ice, or limited daylight. In this context, he said March could be a suitable option. Bozhanov added that this timing would likely be the main issue discussed with the president, as other political positions are already clear.

Commenting on relations with GERB, Bozhanov ruled out any cooperation, even if the party were unable to secure a majority of 121 MPs. He said WCC-DB would not take part in a coalition with GERB under any circumstances.

According to Bozhanov, GERB leader Boyko Borisov had multiple opportunities to distance himself from what he described as a “hostage situation” but failed to do so, choosing instead to remain aligned with Delyan Peevski. As a result, Bozhanov said Borissov should not be given another chance and expressed doubt that WCC-DB would even be invited to talks on forming a government in the current parliament.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WCC-DB, Bulgaria, GERB, bozhanov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Government Approves Transitional Budget to Maintain State Stability

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that the government is moving forward with an extension budget to ensure the continuity and stability of state operations and social spending until the formal 2026 budget is adopted

Politics | December 15, 2025, Monday // 12:32

Nearly 20% of Households in Bulgaria and Greece Face Winter Without Adequate Heating

Nearly one in five residents in Greece and Bulgaria struggle to keep their homes warm

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Consultations With Radev: GERB Insists on Early Elections, Submits Extended Budget Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

Political consultations began on Monday in Bulgaria as President Rumen Radev is scheduled to meet with representatives of parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly to discuss forming a new government following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov ca

Politics | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:29

Bulgarian Euro Coins: Design, Symbols, and Security Features

All euro coins share a common European side that shows the denomination, but each member state designs its own national side

Business » Finance | December 15, 2025, Monday // 08:32

Bulgaria Wakes Up to Frosty Start Before Sunny Monday

On Sunday night, much of Bulgaria will experience calm weather, with fog or low clouds forming in many plains and valleys, while other areas will remain largely clear

Society » Environment | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 17:36

Six Days, One Tanker, Zero Answers: How 'Kairos' Drifted Unchecked in Bulgarian Waters

The operation to secure the Russian tanker “Kairos” near Ahtopol has progressed successfully, the Maritime Administration Agency director Zhivko Petrov confirmed

Society » Incidents | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 16:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Consultations With Radev: GERB Insists on Early Elections, Submits Extended Budget Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

Political consultations began on Monday in Bulgaria as President Rumen Radev is scheduled to meet with representatives of parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly to discuss forming a new government following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov ca

Politics | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:29

Bulgaria Condemns Deadly Attack on Jewish Community During Hanukkah Event in Sydney

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong condemnation following the deadly attack on members of the Jewish community in Sydney during Hanukkah celebrations

Politics » Diplomacy | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 16:14

Former Deputy PM: New Rules Make Appointment of Bulgaria’s Caretaker Government Difficult

Atanas Pekanov, former Deputy Prime Minister responsible for managing European Funds in several caretaker governments, has commented on the challenges facing Bulgaria’s next caretaker cabinet

Politics | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 12:15

Bulgaria’s President Launches Consultations on Monday as Search for New Cabinet Begins

President Rumen Radev will start the constitutionally required consultations for forming a new government in Bulgaria on Monday, December 15

Politics | December 12, 2025, Friday // 18:48

Vazrazhdane Demands One-Year Eurozone Delay, Citing ‘Force Majeure’ in Bulgaria

“Vazrazhdane” will support the government’s resignation but is simultaneously pushing for a major shift in Bulgaria’s eurozone timetable, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov announced in Parliament today.

Politics | December 12, 2025, Friday // 11:01

Who Could Lead Bulgaria Next: President Radev’s Full List of Caretaker PM Options

Following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov government, attention now shifts back to the presidency, where the next steps of the constitutional process will unfold

Politics | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 21:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria