WCC-DB Rules Out Coalition with GERB, Calls for March Elections and Electoral Reform

Bozhidar Bozhanov, deputy chair of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) parliamentary group and co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria", announced that early next week his coalition will submit proposed amendments to the Electoral Code aimed at restoring machine voting, paired with controlled counting mechanisms to prevent speculation about manipulation. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Bozhanov said the goal is to remove doubts about the integrity of the voting process.

He argued that machine voting should be reinstated because it addresses many of the irregularities observed in the most recent elections, including the marking and altering of paper ballots. Bozhanov recalled that the Constitutional Court had established cases in which ballots were filled out on behalf of voters by sectional election committees. In his view, such practices could largely be eliminated through a return to machine-based voting.

Ahead of consultations with President Rumen Radev, Bozhanov said WCC-DB would clearly state that governing within the current parliament is impossible. According to him, the coalition will not attempt to implement a mandate and does not object to holding early parliamentary elections at any point.

At the same time, Bozhanov suggested that it would be preferable for snap elections not to take place in the harshest winter conditions. He stressed that the central priority should be the fairness and inclusiveness of the vote, ensuring that Bulgarian citizens face no obstacles to participation.

From a practical standpoint, he noted that elections are easier to organize and attend when there is no heavy snow, ice, or limited daylight. In this context, he said March could be a suitable option. Bozhanov added that this timing would likely be the main issue discussed with the president, as other political positions are already clear.

Commenting on relations with GERB, Bozhanov ruled out any cooperation, even if the party were unable to secure a majority of 121 MPs. He said WCC-DB would not take part in a coalition with GERB under any circumstances.

According to Bozhanov, GERB leader Boyko Borisov had multiple opportunities to distance himself from what he described as a “hostage situation” but failed to do so, choosing instead to remain aligned with Delyan Peevski. As a result, Bozhanov said Borissov should not be given another chance and expressed doubt that WCC-DB would even be invited to talks on forming a government in the current parliament.