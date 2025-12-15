Bulgaria Condemns Deadly Attack on Jewish Community During Hanukkah Event in Sydney

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong condemnation following the deadly attack on members of the Jewish community in Sydney during Hanukkah celebrations.

Outgoing Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev described the incident as a grave act of violence that must be unequivocally denounced. He said he was deeply shaken by the images from the shooting at Bondi Beach and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. Georgiev shared his reaction on the social media platform X, stressing that such violence against a religious community is unacceptable.

According to information cited by Reuters from Australian authorities, the attack took place during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah and resulted in at least 12 fatalities and around 30 people injured.

In a separate statement, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that there is currently no information indicating that Bulgarian citizens were among those killed or wounded in the shooting. The ministry said it remains in close coordination with local authorities.

The MFA added that Bulgaria’s embassy in Canberra is closely monitoring developments on the ground and maintaining constant contact with the relevant institutions in Australia. Bulgarian nationals in the area who may require assistance have been advised to reach out to the diplomatic mission in Canberra.

Reiterating his position, Georg Georgiev again emphasized that the attack must be categorically condemned, underlining his shock at the violence during what should have been a peaceful religious celebration. He reaffirmed that Bulgaria stands in solidarity with those affected by the tragedy and their loved ones.