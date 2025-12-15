Bulgaria Switches to Euro: Experts Recommend Card Payments for Smooth Start

With just 18 days to go until Bulgaria adopts the euro on January 1, consumer questions about payments are still coming in. Krasimira Raicheva, executive director of VISA Bulgaria, offered practical guidance for both shoppers and merchants during an appearance on Nova TV.

Raicheva stressed that paying by card remains the easiest and most convenient option. Cardholders can continue transactions as usual, she said, noting that payment institutions have been preparing extensively, and no major issues are expected in the first hours of the new year.

The euro exchange rate is fixed at 1 euro = 1.95583 BGN, meaning card payments are protected from exchange rate manipulation. Cash transactions, however, may pose minor challenges for merchants adjusting to returning change, especially if customers pay in leva and receive change in euros. Raicheva noted that smaller merchants may find card payments simpler, with many already installing POS terminals in advance.

She concluded by reassuring the public: the financial system is ready, terminals are operational, and both consumers and merchants should experience a smooth transition, provided they monitor bank and terminal messages carefully.