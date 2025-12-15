Experts Warn: Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Will Hit the Wallets

Bulgaria: Experts Warn: Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Will Hit the Wallets

Experts confirm that Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026, remains on track, despite the recent government resignation. Former MEP Petar Vitanov and Gallup International Balkans CEO Petko Petkov discussed the matter on the program “Brussels 1,” emphasizing that the resignation does not halt the process. Vitanov noted that ministers continue to carry out their duties until a caretaker government is appointed, and the constitutional procedure for transition could last one to three months.

Petkov added that the European Commission has confirmed Bulgaria has met all criteria, making the transition irreversible. He criticized political rhetoric suggesting impending disaster, describing it as unnecessary alarmism.

However, both experts warned that the switch to the euro will trigger price increases. Vitanov highlighted that no country has transitioned without shocks, noting that some inflationary adjustments have already begun. He expects further rises in the cost of goods and services as Bulgarians adapt to the new currency. Petkov observed that public perception of inflation differs from official statistics, creating frustration as residents compare local prices to those in other European nations.

