Former Deputy PM: New Rules Make Appointment of Bulgaria’s Caretaker Government Difficult

Politics | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 12:15
Atanas Pekanov, former Deputy Prime Minister responsible for managing European Funds in several caretaker governments, has commented on the challenges facing Bulgaria’s next caretaker cabinet. Speaking to BNT, Pekanov emphasized that the new constitutional rules governing caretaker governments are complicated and could create difficulties for the president when appointing the next cabinet. He described the changes as largely meaningless and criticized the process as convoluted.

The president will follow the current rules, even though I think they are ill-conceived,Pekanov said, recalling previous complications with the appointment of Ms. Kozhareva, which ultimately led to Mr. Glavchev taking the position. He noted that the new regulations give the current government’s appointees significant influence over selecting the acting prime minister and cabinet, limiting the president’s discretion.

Pekanov expressed admiration for the recent protests, describing them as a unifying moment for Bulgarians across the political spectrum. “The square and the unity of all Bulgarians created a sanitary cordon against arrogance in power, and that won,” he said.

Looking ahead, Pekanov warned that the situation remains uncertain. He said the resignation of the government, though unexpected for some, was ultimately the correct decision. He urged those in power to act responsibly, noting that when thousands of citizens of all ages and political views take to the streets, authorities have little choice but to step down to stay on the right side of history.

