Shooting at Sydney Hanukkah Event Leaves at Least 10 Dead

World | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 12:03
Bulgaria: Shooting at Sydney Hanukkah Event Leaves at Least 10 Dead

At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, with authorities warning the toll may rise. Police confirmed multiple fatalities, and 13 individuals were taken to hospital following the attack, according to the New South Wales ambulance service. Two people have been taken into custody as investigations continue, and officials are urging residents to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with victims lying on the ground amid pools of blood. Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said the attack targeted a community gathering for the Jewish festival, calling it “horrific” and unprecedented. Media footage showed panicked attendees fleeing and police restraining two suspects on a pedestrian bridge.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office confirmed authorities are managing an active security situation. The incident comes nearly 11 years after the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege, in which 18 people were held hostage and three people, including the gunman, were killed.

The attack has sparked shock across Australia, as communities mourn the victims and law enforcement continues its response.

