Mass Demonstration in Hungary Puts Pressure on Orban Government Amid Child Abuse Scandal

Thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest on Saturday in a large protest against alleged abuse of children in Hungary’s state-run juvenile institutions, intensifying political pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orban months ahead of parliamentary elections expected in April. The demonstration was led by opposition figure Péter Magyar, who called on the prime minister to step down, accusing his government of failing to protect minors under state care.

The march began in central Budapest and moved across the Danube toward Castle Hill, where Orban’s offices are located. Despite freezing temperatures, protesters carried torches, soft toys and banners reading “Protect the children!”, symbolizing solidarity with victims of abuse. Many described the atmosphere as solemn rather than festive, underlining the seriousness of the accusations. Among the demonstrators were people who had traveled long distances to take part.

The protests were triggered by newly published videos showing employees at a state-run juvenile detention facility in Budapest physically assaulting children. In the footage, minors are seen being beaten, pushed to the ground and having their heads slammed against furniture. The scandal prompted public outrage and led to the resignation of the facility’s acting director, who was later detained. Police raids followed, and prosecutors confirmed that at least seven people had been taken into custody so far.

At the center of the investigation is the former director of the institution, who has been under scrutiny for months on suspicion of running a prostitution ring, money laundering and human trafficking. Prosecutors have also accused him of subjecting minors to physical and sexual abuse. In response to the growing scandal, the Hungarian government placed all five juvenile correctional institutions in the country under direct police supervision while investigations continue.

Speaking to the crowd outside the government’s executive headquarters, Péter Magyar drew a direct connection between the current case and previous child protection scandals. He argued that the authorities had repeatedly promised reforms but failed to deliver meaningful change. According to Magyar, the state had instead become complicit by allowing abuse to continue for years despite warnings and reports. He insisted that political responsibility ultimately lies with Orban.

The case has revived memories of a major political crisis in 2024, when then-President Katalin Novák and Justice Minister Judit Varga resigned after endorsing a pardon for a man convicted of helping to cover up child sexual abuse at a state-run orphanage. That episode marked a rare blow to Orban’s long-dominant rule and helped propel Magyar, a former insider in the ruling Fidesz party, into the political spotlight.

Orban has publicly condemned the abuse, describing it as criminal and unacceptable. In an interview with the pro-government outlet Mandiner, he said the revelations were shocking and insisted that violence could not be justified under any circumstances. At the same time, government officials have stressed that many of the children in such institutions had committed offenses, a stance critics say shifts blame onto the victims and downplays state responsibility.

The government argues that the exposure of these cases demonstrates that Hungary’s child protection system is functioning and capable of uncovering wrongdoing. Protesters and opposition figures strongly dispute this claim, pointing to years of alleged inaction and underfunding of child care institutions.

The protests come at a sensitive political moment. Magyar’s Tisza party has been polling ahead of Fidesz in several independent surveys, posing the most serious electoral challenge Orban has faced in more than a decade. Some demonstrators openly expressed hope that the scandal would lead to political change, saying that in other European countries such revelations would have already brought down a government.

Beyond the immediate scandal, tensions are also rising over Orban’s broader political ambitions. Recent reports suggest he has discussed the idea of a stronger presidential system, potentially allowing him to retain power in a different role. Critics warn that such moves could further weaken checks and balances at a time when public trust has been shaken by repeated child protection failures.

As investigations continue, the protests have underscored deep public anger and a growing sense that accountability is long overdue. Whether the outrage will translate into lasting political consequences remains one of the key questions ahead of Hungary’s next election.