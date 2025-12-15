Bulgaria’s Bansko Opens the 2025/26 Winter Season with Ski Legends, Snow and Festivities

Bansko officially marked the start of the 2025/2026 winter season with a festive programme that combined sport, tradition and entertainment, confirming the resort’s status as one of Bulgaria’s leading winter destinations. The celebrations unfolded both high in the Pirin Mountains and in the town’s central square, drawing large crowds and prominent guests.

The ceremonial opening was led by Bansko Mayor Stoycho Banenski. Tents showcasing traditional local dishes were set up as part of the “Unique Bansko” exhibition, while the main stage hosted folklore performances highlighting the region’s cultural heritage. Fireworks and a folk concert later closed the evening programme.

Among the official guests were world-renowned ski legends Giorgio Rocca and Marc Girardelli, Deputy Minister of Tourism Pavlin Petrov, Maya Hristoskova, CEO of ski zone concessionaire Ulen AD, BTA Director General Kiril Valchev, and Prof. Nikolay Izov, assistant rector of the National Sports Academy. Hotel managers from Bansko were also honoured for their contributions to tourism and service quality.

Mayor Banenski presented an honorary plaque to Giorgio Rocca, who, together with Marc Girardelli, spent time skiing on the slopes and praised the resort’s conditions and hospitality. Girardelli, an honorary citizen of Bansko, encouraged young winter sports enthusiasts to join him on the slopes and experience the mountain firsthand.

Deputy Tourism Minister Pavlin Petrov described tourism in Bansko as a tradition passed down through generations, reflected in the town’s rich calendar of sporting competitions, crafts, cultural initiatives and historical events. According to him, Bansko is increasingly setting the standard for winter tourism development in Bulgaria.

Ulen CEO Maya Hristoskova highlighted that Bansko has once again been named Bulgaria’s Best Ski Resort, winning the World Ski Awards’ “Ski Oscar” for the 13th consecutive year. She confirmed that the resort will host major international events again this season, including the Visa FIS Snowboard Alpine World Cup on January 17–18, 2026, followed shortly by the European Snowboard Cup.

The sporting celebrations also included the popular event “Join the Champion’s Team”, where Giorgio Rocca competed alongside Marc Girardelli on the slopes beneath Mount Todorka. Nearly 200 participants joined the traditional “Treasure Hunters” game, searching through the snow for 106 prizes. The top prize, an Econic One City Bandit electric bicycle, was won by 23-year-old Prolet Borisova from Burgas.

This season’s opening was notable for being held, for the first time in Bansko’s modern history, at 2,600 metres above sea level, at the top of the ski zone. As of December 13, snow depth ranged from 70 cm at Plato to 140 cm at Todorka Peak. Ulen confirmed that slopes 3, 11 (Plato) and part of slope 4 (Banderitsa 2 above the mid-station) are currently open, with conditions depending on weather.

Daily adult lift passes start at 65 leva, equivalent to approximately 33.23 euros. No official dates have yet been announced for the opening of the ski seasons in Pamporovo and Borovets.

Tags: Bansko, Bulgaria, ski, season

