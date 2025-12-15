Nearly 20% of Households in Bulgaria and Greece Face Winter Without Adequate Heating

Bulgaria’s Annual Inflation Hits 5.2% in November, Prices Rise Modestly in Key Sectors
In November 2025, Bulgaria recorded an annual inflation rate of 5.2 percent, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Nearly one in five residents in Greece and Bulgaria struggle to keep their homes warm. Both countries rank among the EU member states most affected by energy poverty, unable to maintain adequate heating.
The surge in energy-poor households across Europe is linked to disruptions in energy markets following Russia’s war in Ukraine. Currently, 41 million Europeans, or 9.2% of the EU population, face challenges affording sufficient heat.
The situation is more severe in non-EU Western Balkans. In Albania, 33.8% of residents cannot adequately heat their homes, while in North Macedonia the figure stands at 30.7%, leaving roughly a third of the population exposed to winter health risks.
By contrast, Finland reports the lowest energy poverty in the EU, with just 2.7% of households affected.
In absolute numbers, Turkey has the highest energy-poor population, with nearly 13 million people, despite offering some of the cheapest electricity and natural gas prices in euros (1 MWh of electricity ≈ €40, gas ≈ €30 per MWh). Spain has 8.5 million energy-poor citizens, France 8.1 million, Germany 5.3 million, and Italy 5.1 million.
In Bulgaria, about 1.2 million people cannot afford sufficient home heating. Comparatively, Romania has 2 million energy-poor residents, and Greece 1.9 million. The widespread energy insecurity highlights the persistent vulnerability of southern and southeastern European households to rising energy costs.
The Russian oil tanker Kairos reached its designated anchorage in Burgas Bay at approximately 5:30 p.m.
As Bulgaria prepares for the adoption of the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) has stepped up its supervisory activity, making price control a central focus of its work
On Tuesday, December 16, fog or low clouds are expected in the plains and valleys during the morning hours
Sofia Municipality is set to expand its parking capacity with the construction of nine new parking facilities
The first outlet of the state-owned retail chain "People Shop," affiliated with oligarch and politician, sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act, Delyan Peevski, opened today in Kuklen, Plovdiv region.
A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence