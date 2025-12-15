Bulgarian State Railways to Accept Both Lev and Euro Payments During January Transition

Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) ticket offices will accept cash payments in both Bulgarian levs and euros, in line with the country’s adoption of the euro. This transitional period will continue until January 31, after which only euro payments will be accepted from February 1 onward.

All ticket prices will be displayed in both currencies, with a fixed exchange rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 BGN. During this month, some rules will apply for cash payments: mixed payments using levs and euros simultaneously will not be permitted, and no more than 50 coins can be used per transaction. If change cannot be returned in euros, it will be given in levs.

BDZ thanked its passengers for their cooperation and wished them a pleasant journey as the rail operator transitions to euro-only payments starting February 2026.