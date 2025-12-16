Bulgarian Euro Coins: Design, Symbols, and Security Features

All euro coins share a common European side that shows the denomination, but each member state designs its own national side. Bulgaria’s euro coins follow this principle by combining the visual language of the common currency with symbols that are deeply rooted in national history and culture. Through these designs, Bulgaria presents its identity within the euro area, turning everyday money into a medium that also conveys cultural meaning.

National symbols on the euro coins
The 2 euro coin features Paisius of Hilendar, a key figure of the Bulgarian National Revival and author of the seminal work “Istoriya Slavyanobolgarskaya”. The national side includes the word “BULGARIA” written in Cyrillic, while the twelve stars of the European Union encircle the image. The inscription “EURO” and the year of minting are also present. A distinctive security and identification element appears on the edge, which carries the phrase “GOD PROTECT BULGARIA”, engraved in both directions. This detail enhances recognition and also serves as a safeguard against counterfeiting.

The 1 euro coin is dedicated to St. John of Rila, regarded as the spiritual patron of the Bulgarian people and the founder of the Rila Monastery. The design maintains the balance between the standard European appearance and the national element, with the Cyrillic name of the country, the word “EURO” and the year of issue clearly visible.

Euro cents and historical heritage
Coins from 1 to 50 euro cents depict the Madara Rider, one of Bulgaria’s most famous historical monuments and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The image is rendered in a stylized form and surrounded by the inscriptions “BULGARIA” and “stotinki” in Cyrillic, underlining the continuity between the national currency tradition and the euro system.

Materials, sizes and usability
The Bulgarian euro coins follow all European technical standards. The 1 and 2 euro coins are bimetallic, the 50, 20 and 10 euro cent coins have a gold-toned finish, while the smallest denominations are copper-colored. Their dimensions also vary, ranging from 25.75 millimeters for the 2 euro coin to 16.25 millimeters for the 1 euro cent, which helps users distinguish them easily by touch and sight in everyday transactions.

With the fixed exchange rate of 1 euro equal to 1.95583 Bulgarian leva, the coins also provide a familiar point of reference for Bulgarians transitioning from the lev to the common European currency.

