Bulgarian National Bank Extends Cash Desk Hours Amid Strong Demand for Euro Starter Kits

Business | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 10:39
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank Extends Cash Desk Hours Amid Strong Demand for Euro Starter Kits

The Bulgarian National Bank announced extended operating hours at its cash desks today and on Saturday, December 20, in response to heightened public demand. The increased interest is linked to the sale of starter kits containing euro coins featuring Bulgaria’s national design.

The euro starter packs are available for purchase at the cash desks at the BNB’s central headquarters. In addition, the bank’s Cash Center will carry out exchanges of Bulgarian leva into euros for customers during this period.

Customer service at the cash desks will be provided continuously, without a lunch break, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, BNB, cash

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Opens New 3 km Section of Hemus Highway Near Dermantsi

|

Bulgaria Joins Belgium, Italy and Malta in Cautious EU Position on Frozen Russian Assets

|

Scope Ratings Confirms Bulgaria’s A- Credit Score with Stable Outlook

|

No Budget, Big Consequences: Fiscal Council Flags Risks as Bulgaria Prepares for Extension Law

|

Crisis or Not, Bulgaria Is Going Euro - EC Makes It Final

|

Bulgaria’s President Launches Consultations on Monday as Search for New Cabinet Begins

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Scope Ratings Confirms Bulgaria’s A- Credit Score with Stable Outlook

Scope Ratings has completed its latest review of Bulgaria and confirmed the country’s long-term credit rating at A- with a stable outlook, alongside short-term ratings of S-1/Stable

Business » Finance | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 08:48

No Budget, Big Consequences: Fiscal Council Flags Risks as Bulgaria Prepares for Extension Law

At the turn of the year, Bulgaria is preparing to enter 2026 without an approved state budget

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 20:44

You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros

In Bulgaria, the common perception that investing is reserved for the wealthy remains widespread, but recent analysis by Freedom24 shows that households can begin investing with modest amounts of 50–100 BGN (approximately €25–50) per month

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 09:03

Bulgaria’s Telecoms Drive Investment and Jobs, Outpacing National Average

The three leading telecommunications operators in Bulgaria inject more than 640 million BGN (≈327 million EUR) annually into the development of networks and services

Business | December 12, 2025, Friday // 09:00

Top 5 Facts About the Euro You Probably Didn’t Know

The euro has been in use since 1999 as a non-cash accounting unit and since 2002 as physical currency.

Business » Finance | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 13:24

Grain Sector Shock: Major Bulgarian Producer Collapses Under Massive Debt

Farm Sense AD, a long-standing agribusiness company based in the Dobrudja region, has initiated bankruptcy proceedings in the Sofia City Court

Business » Industry | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria