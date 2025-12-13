Bulgarian National Bank Extends Cash Desk Hours Amid Strong Demand for Euro Starter Kits

The Bulgarian National Bank announced extended operating hours at its cash desks today and on Saturday, December 20, in response to heightened public demand. The increased interest is linked to the sale of starter kits containing euro coins featuring Bulgaria’s national design.

The euro starter packs are available for purchase at the cash desks at the BNB’s central headquarters. In addition, the bank’s Cash Center will carry out exchanges of Bulgarian leva into euros for customers during this period.

Customer service at the cash desks will be provided continuously, without a lunch break, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.