Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev Falls to Gassiev, Loses World Title in Sixth Round

Kubrat Pulev has been dethroned as the regular World Boxing Association champion after suffering a knockout defeat to Russia’s Murat Gassiev. The bout ended early in the sixth round, when a single decisive punch brought the contest to a sudden close.

Pulev began the fight confidently. In the opening round, the Bulgarian imposed pressure and finished strongly, connecting with straight punches from both hands and a right hook to Gassiev’s body. He continued to look sharp in the second round, where his left jabs and straight shots repeatedly disrupted his opponent, who struggled to shorten the distance and find a clear opening.

The third round again appeared to tilt in Pulev’s favor, as he maintained control and rhythm. However, the momentum began to shift in the latter stages of the fourth round, when Gassiev managed to land several heavy shots to Pulev’s head, signaling a change in the flow of the fight.

The fifth round started explosively for Pulev. He stunned Gassiev with a left hook followed by a right straight that pierced his opponent’s guard. Around 20 seconds later, Gassiev responded with a powerful right hook of his own. The tempo increased noticeably, with both fighters exchanging blows. Pulev finished the round more actively, landing solid right hands to Gassiev’s chin.

At the very start of the sixth round, the contest was decided. Gassiev connected with a strong left hook that caught Pulev cleanly and sent the Bulgarian to the canvas, resulting in a knockout and bringing the fight to an abrupt end.

After the bout, Pulev addressed his supporters, thanking those who stood behind him. He acknowledged the unforgiving nature of boxing, noting that a single punch can determine the outcome, and expressed regret that he could not give Bulgarian fans a victory despite the effort put into the fight.

This defeat marks the third knockout loss of Pulev’s professional career. Previously, he was stopped by Wladimir Klitschko in 2014 and by Anthony Joshua in 2019, making the loss to Gassiev another painful chapter in his time at the highest level of the sport.