Politics | December 12, 2025, Friday // 18:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President Launches Consultations on Monday as Search for New Cabinet Begins

President Rumen Radev will start the constitutionally required consultations for forming a new government in Bulgaria on Monday, December 15. The announcement came from the presidency’s press office on Friday afternoon, only hours after lawmakers unanimously accepted the resignation of Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet.

The first meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m., when the president will receive representatives of the GERB parliamentary group. At 11:30 a.m., he will hold a separate session with the second largest force in the assembly, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Both parties made clear the previous day that they do not intend to participate in another government within the current 51st National Assembly.

With the resignation now formally acknowledged by parliament, the constitutional procedure begins again. Radev must conduct consultations with all parliamentary formations before handing out the three mandates for forming a cabinet. The first mandate goes to GERB, the second to WCC-DB, and the third to a political group chosen by the president. If no workable majority emerges, the head of state is required to appoint a caretaker prime minister.

The Constitution specifies who may be chosen to lead a caretaker government. Radev’s options include the Speaker of the National Assembly, the governor or deputy governors of the Bulgarian National Bank, the chair or deputy chairs of the Audit Chamber, as well as the ombudsman or deputy ombudsman. The president will undertake this responsibility only if the current parliament cannot produce a regular cabinet.

The political crisis that led to the resignation was triggered by two weeks of large nationwide protests. Demonstrators initially took to the streets in opposition to the government’s first draft budget for 2026, which proposed changes to taxation and social contributions. The unrest quickly grew into broad anti-government demonstrations demanding the departure of the cabinet, the leadership of GERB, and the leadership of DPS–New Beginning, including Delyan Peevski, who remains under corruption sanctions.

Zhelyazkov’s government came to power at the start of the year with support from GERB, BSP, There Is Such a People (TISP) and Ahmed Dogan’s political structure (APS). That arrangement collapsed when Dogan’s group withdrew its backing and accused the ruling coalition of serving Peevski’s interests. Their exit shifted the balance in parliament and added additional pressure on the government.

The presidency has not issued any further comment following the parliamentary vote. In recent weeks, Radev has repeatedly spoken about the need for early elections and has referred to the outgoing government as discredited. On Friday, he reiterated that parliament remains responsible for the next steps, noting earlier in the day that it is the legislature’s turn to act.

The consultations on Monday mark the opening stage of what may become another difficult attempt to form a government. If the parties fail again, Bulgaria will move toward another caretaker administration and a new parliamentary vote.

