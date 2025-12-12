Vazrazhdane Demands One-Year Eurozone Delay, Citing ‘Force Majeure’ in Bulgaria

“Vazrazhdane” will support the government’s resignation but is simultaneously pushing for a major shift in Bulgaria’s eurozone timetable, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov announced in Parliament today.

“We will vote for the cabinet’s resignation. But today, ‘Vazrazhdane’ will submit a draft resolution obliging the Council of Ministers to request a one-year postponement of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone,” Kostadinov told journalists in the parliamentary corridors.

He recalled that under Article 5 of Bulgaria’s EU Accession Treaty, signed in July 2005, Bulgaria and Romania were granted a special derogation regarding eurozone adoption.

“That derogation was revoked on July 8 by a decision of the European Parliament. However, we still have the right to request an extension until 1 January 2027 due to the force majeure situation,” he explained.

Earlier today, supporters of “Vazrazhdane” protested outside GERB’s headquarters.

According to Kostadinov, the force majeure conditions stem not only from the absence of an adopted state budget, but also from the ongoing inability to form a stable government.

“We cannot enter the eurozone in the middle of such instability,” he said.

Asked about the most reasonable timing for the upcoming snap elections, Kostadinov pointed to the end of March.

“In my view, the upper limit is early April. Easter falls on 12 April, and the previous Sunday—5 April—is Palm Sunday. Elections cannot be held then. So the best moment is late March, but it depends on how the President handles the mandate procedure,” he concluded.