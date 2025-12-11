Eurogroup Confirms Bulgaria’s Entry Into the European Stability Mechanism

The Eurogroup meeting concluded with an official decision that clears Bulgaria to join the European Stability Mechanism. The announcement was made by European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis during a press briefing following the gathering of the eurozone finance ministers.

According to Dombrovskis, Bulgaria is on track to introduce the euro on January 1 next year, and the approval of its ESM membership is viewed as another important step in reinforcing the country’s economic resilience. He noted that today’s decision fits into the broader process of preparing Bulgaria for full participation in the euro area’s institutional and financial structures.

The President of the ESM, Pierre Gramegna, confirmed that Bulgaria submitted an application to join the mechanism and will gain access to what he described as strong financial protection once membership formally begins next year. He highlighted that this access is part of the stabilizing tools available to member states when they encounter actual or potential difficulties in securing market financing.

The ESM plays a central role in safeguarding the financial stability of the euro area. It provides support to countries when they are facing or expecting challenges in attracting financing. The institution was created through an intergovernmental agreement signed on February 2, 2012, and it began functioning later the same year. It is headquartered in Luxembourg and operates as an intergovernmental body under public international law. The shareholders of the mechanism are the eurozone countries. By issuing its own debt instruments, the ESM funds loans and other forms of assistance for member states that require support.

The European Financial Stability Facility, established in 2010, served as the forerunner to the ESM. The EFSF’s responsibilities included providing loans under macroeconomic adjustment programs, buying sovereign debt on the primary and secondary markets, offering precautionary credit lines and helping recapitalize financial institutions through loans distributed via national governments. When the permanent ESM structure was launched, it took over these functions and expanded them within a more formalized framework.

A day earlier, Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev addressed the Annual Dinner of the European Stability Mechanism in Luxembourg. In his remarks, Radev acknowledged that Bulgaria is currently dealing with political tensions and heightened public pressure. He described these developments as part of democratic processes that stimulate vigorous debate. Despite the shifting political climate, he stressed that the strategic course toward adopting the euro has not changed. Radev pointed out that introducing the single currency requires a combination of technical preparation, political responsibility and public confidence. According to him, these elements remain essential as Bulgaria approaches the final stages of its transition to the eurozone.