Asen Vassilev: “This is the First Step toward Bulgaria Becoming a Normal European State”

Politics | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev: “This is the First Step toward Bulgaria Becoming a Normal European State”

Following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov cabinet, We Continue the Change co-leader Asen Vassilev said the decision marked the beginning of a needed political correction.

“This is the first step toward Bulgaria becoming a normal, European state. The next step is to hold free and fair elections — not elections tainted by manipulation, like the last parliamentary vote,” Vassilev stated.

He thanked the citizens who took to the streets:
“They came out to tell this government that Bulgaria cannot be governed in this way.”

Ivaylo Mirchev: “We will not participate in any reconfiguration”

Ivaylo Mirchev made it clear that PP–DB would not be part of any attempt to form a new parliamentary majority within the current legislature.

“In this National Assembly, we will not take part in any reconfiguration. From here on, Bulgaria must go to elections,” Mirchev stressed.

Bozhidar Bozhanov: “Responsibility lies with those who refused to isolate Peevski”

Bozhidar Bozhanov addressed accusations that the opposition was responsible for triggering early elections.

“They are trying to shift responsibility to the streets and the opposition. But the responsibility for Bulgaria heading to early elections lies with those who refused to isolate Peevski — those who refused to join the democratic cordon sanitaire, thereby condemning this government to complete delegitimization,” Bozhanov said.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria’s President Launches Consultations on Monday as Search for New Cabinet Begins

President Rumen Radev will start the constitutionally required consultations for forming a new government in Bulgaria on Monday, December 15

Politics | December 12, 2025, Friday // 18:48

Vazrazhdane Demands One-Year Eurozone Delay, Citing ‘Force Majeure’ in Bulgaria

“Vazrazhdane” will support the government’s resignation but is simultaneously pushing for a major shift in Bulgaria’s eurozone timetable, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov announced in Parliament today.

Politics | December 12, 2025, Friday // 11:01

Who Could Lead Bulgaria Next: President Radev’s Full List of Caretaker PM Options

Following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov government, attention now shifts back to the presidency, where the next steps of the constitutional process will unfold

Politics | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 21:38

Zhelyazkov’s Resignation Caps Weeks of Unrest and Opens a New Chapter in Bulgaria’s Power Struggle

Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov, announced his government’s resignation on Thursday during an unexpected press briefing

Politics | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 21:18

Boyko Borissov: “I Insisted on This Resignation so that GERB would not be Erased”

GERB leader Boyko Borissov reacted to the fall of the Zhelyazkov government during a live broadcast on his official Facebook page, following the mass protests across the country.

Politics » Domestic | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:03

The Winner Is Someone Else: Peevski, Kostadinov and ITN Clash in Reactions to Government’s Fall

Political Reactions Pour In After the Zhelyazkov Government Resigns

Politics » Elections | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 14:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria