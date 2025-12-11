Asen Vassilev: “This is the First Step toward Bulgaria Becoming a Normal European State”

Bulgaria’s President Launches Consultations on Monday as Search for New Cabinet Begins
President Rumen Radev will start the constitutionally required consultations for forming a new government in Bulgaria on Monday, December 15
Following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov cabinet, We Continue the Change co-leader Asen Vassilev said the decision marked the beginning of a needed political correction.
“This is the first step toward Bulgaria becoming a normal, European state. The next step is to hold free and fair elections — not elections tainted by manipulation, like the last parliamentary vote,” Vassilev stated.
He thanked the citizens who took to the streets:
“They came out to tell this government that Bulgaria cannot be governed in this way.”
Ivaylo Mirchev made it clear that PP–DB would not be part of any attempt to form a new parliamentary majority within the current legislature.
“In this National Assembly, we will not take part in any reconfiguration. From here on, Bulgaria must go to elections,” Mirchev stressed.
Bozhidar Bozhanov addressed accusations that the opposition was responsible for triggering early elections.
“They are trying to shift responsibility to the streets and the opposition. But the responsibility for Bulgaria heading to early elections lies with those who refused to isolate Peevski — those who refused to join the democratic cordon sanitaire, thereby condemning this government to complete delegitimization,” Bozhanov said.
“Vazrazhdane” will support the government’s resignation but is simultaneously pushing for a major shift in Bulgaria’s eurozone timetable, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov announced in Parliament today.
Following the resignation of the Zhelyazkov government, attention now shifts back to the presidency, where the next steps of the constitutional process will unfold
Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov, announced his government’s resignation on Thursday during an unexpected press briefing
GERB leader Boyko Borissov reacted to the fall of the Zhelyazkov government during a live broadcast on his official Facebook page, following the mass protests across the country.
