The Winner Is Someone Else: Peevski, Kostadinov and ITN Clash in Reactions to Government’s Fall

Political Reactions Pour In After the Zhelyazkov Government Resigns

Leaders across the spectrum respond with sharply different messages following the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's cabinet.

The sudden resignation of the Zhelyazkov government — announced just minutes before a scheduled vote of no confidence — triggered immediate and contrasting reactions from Bulgaria’s political leaders. As protesters outside celebrated the outcome of days of demonstrations, parties inside Parliament moved quickly to position themselves for what comes next.

Kostadin Kostadinov: “Congratulations to the entire Bulgarian people”

Leader of “Vazrazhdane”

Kostadin Kostadinov hailed the resignation as a victory for public pressure and a rebuke of those in power.

“Congratulations to the entire Bulgarian people, because together we showed the criminal rulers that they can no longer mock the nation,” he said. Kostadinov urged Parliament to move rapidly through the constitutional process of first, second, and third mandates, insisting that quick elections must follow.

His priority, he stressed, is voter turnout:

“Our main goal will be to motivate as many people as possible to vote — whether for us or for someone else. If voter turnout is low, we will repeat exactly what people were protesting against.”

ITN: “Society must make decisions — and bear the consequences”

Statements by Stanislav Balabanov and Toshko Yordanov

Representatives of There Is Such a People (ITN) adopted a sober tone, arguing that Bulgarian society must now face the outcomes of its choices.

Stanislav Balabanov emphasized that ITN had earlier opted for stability over yet another election cycle:

“One year ago the public demanded a government at any cost. ITN had a choice: go to an eighth or ninth election, or seek stability. We chose stability, and we achieved results — including the country’s entry into the eurozone.”

He added that the party had heard the message from the protests:

“If people want change, there are democratic instruments. The will is theirs. We heard the Bulgarian citizens.”

Toshko Yordanov delivered a more pointed message about responsibility:

“One society must make decisions and bear the consequences of them. Since there will no longer be a government, the responsibility does not lie with the parties that were in power.”

Warning of budgetary difficulties ahead, he added:

“Many will feel the pain in the budget. The Bulgarian public preferred this. We are not clinging to power — responsibility lies with those who caused this chaos.”

Delyan Peevski: “The winner is someone else — and he arrives today”

Leader of DPS – New Beginning

Delyan Peevski used his remarks to distance his party from the fallen government and redirect blame toward the former coalition.

“We supported the coalition because of the budget, which was very social, and we defended it,” he said. “Our view is that Bulgaria must be a social state that helps its people. Therefore, the full responsibility now lies with the ‘Soros coalition’ — by which I mean PP–DB.”

In a cryptic message aimed at them, Peevski added:

“Let me tell you something — the winner is someone else, and he arrives today.”

What Comes Next

With the government now officially resigned, attention turns to the president, who must begin consultations with parliamentary groups before issuing the first mandate to form a new cabinet. Given the deep political fragmentation and rising public pressure, analysts warn that coalition negotiations may prove difficult — and that snap elections remain a likely scenario.