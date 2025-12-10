Official: Zhelyazkov Government Submits Resignation After Mounting Political Pressure

The government led by Prime Minister Zhelyazkov officially submitted its resignation today, marking a significant turning point in Bulgaria’s political landscape. The announcement was delivered during a brief press conference held at the Council of Ministers, following several hours of intense speculation among political observers and media outlets.

In a statement read by the Prime Minister, the cabinet cited “a loss of political support and the need to restore public trust” as key reasons for the decision. Zhelyazkov emphasized that the step was taken “in the interest of institutional stability” and expressed gratitude to the ministers and coalition partners who served alongside him.

The resignation immediately triggered a constitutional procedure requiring the President to consult parliamentary groups and mandate the formation of a new government. Early reactions from opposition parties ranged from calls for swift elections to demands for an expert or caretaker cabinet.

Markets remained stable, though analysts warn that prolonged uncertainty could affect investor confidence if political negotiations fail to produce a clear path forward.

The President is expected to make a public statement later today.

As news of the resignation spread, reactions from across the political spectrum intensified. Lawmakers described the situation as “unexpected,” “inevitable,” or “long overdue,” depending on their party affiliation. The abrupt manner in which the announcement came — minutes before the anticipated vote of no confidence — drew sharp commentary from both supporters and critics.

Outside the National Assembly, the atmosphere remained tense. Demonstrators, who had maintained a sustained presence over the past days, welcomed the decision with a mixture of relief and skepticism. Some expressed hope for a new political direction, while others voiced concerns that the resignation could deepen the institutional uncertainty already gripping the country.

Within parliament, the procedural steps required after a government’s departure immediately came into focus. According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the President must now initiate consultations with the parliamentary groups and decide which political force will receive the first mandate to attempt forming a new cabinet. Until that process unfolds, Zhelyazkov’s ministers are expected to continue operating in a caretaker capacity to ensure continuity.

Political analysts commented that the resignation, while dramatic, may only be the beginning of a more complex period. Coalition negotiations are expected to be difficult, given the fragmented parliamentary landscape and the heightened public sensitivity to political behavior. Some experts noted that early elections remain a likely scenario if parties fail to reach a workable agreement.

International observers and diplomatic representatives in Sofia also followed developments closely. Several embassies reiterated calls for “stability, transparency, and dialogue” during the transition period.

For now, the next steps hinge on the President’s consultations — and on whether the parliamentary forces can find common ground in an increasingly polarized environment.