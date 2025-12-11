BREAKING: Zhelyazkov Government Expected to Resign Within Minutes?

Politics » ELECTIONS | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 14:02
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Zhelyazkov Government Expected to Resign Within Minutes?

BREAKING NEWS
According to three independent and reliable sources, the Zhelyazkov cabinet is expected to submit its resignation within minutes.

An official press conference is anticipated shortly, where the resignation is expected to be announced.

The situation is developing.

