BREAKING: Zhelyazkov Government Expected to Resign Within Minutes?

The Winner Is Someone Else: Peevski, Kostadinov and ITN Clash in Reactions to Government’s Fall
BREAKING NEWS
According to three independent and reliable sources, the Zhelyazkov cabinet is expected to submit its resignation within minutes.
An official press conference is anticipated shortly, where the resignation is expected to be announced.
The situation is developing.
The large-scale protest against the government in Sofia on Tuesday evening concluded without serious unrest, though police detained more than 30 people.
Large-scale protests are taking place this evening in Sofia and in more than 25 major cities across Bulgaria.
A large yellow sofa, dubbed “Divan Divan”, has been placed at Largo in Sofia to collect messages from citizens for Slavi Trifonov, leader of the ITN party in the governing coalition.
Counter-protests organized by “DPS – New Beginning” have begun in over 20 cities across Bulgaria.
The government is facing its sixth vote of no confidence.
