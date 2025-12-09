Bulgarian Bagpipe Tradition Gains Global Recognition from UNESCO

Bulgaria’s bagpipe tradition has received one of the highest international honors after being officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The decision was made during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee, held in New Delhi, India.

“Which bagpipe made it into space? The Bulgarian one. That alone proves why we deserve to be on this list,” said the legendary bagpiper Petar Yanev, as quoted by bTV.

A longtime stage partner of folk icon Valya Balkanska, Yanev emphasized that the gaida is far more than a musical instrument made of wood and leather—it carries a profound spiritual meaning, revered by ancient peoples as sacred. “It’s something deeply sacral. Sofroniy wrote that the Thracians had many instruments, but one of them was especially important—the gaida. Not everyone was allowed to touch it,” he explained. He noted that in the past, the instrument was played selectively—only in moments of praise and during key spiritual and agricultural rituals.

The musician also recalled historical accounts linking the instrument to rulers of antiquity. “The emperor was considered God’s representative on Earth. To perform spiritual rituals, he had to play this instrument,” Yanev added, referencing Roman Emperor Nero.

Despite the modern age, Bulgaria’s bagpipe tradition remains vibrant and is actively passed on to younger generations. UNESCO’s nomination, titled “Bagpipes and Bagpipe Playing in Bulgaria – Transmission of Knowledge and Skills,” highlights this continuity as a core value.

“What makes me happiest is that our music is alive. We still play at weddings, baptisms, village festivals. In many countries, the bagpipe sits only in museums. Here—it's part of everyday life,” said Yanev.

He described the instrument’s sound as a vibration that resonates on a deep emotional level. “No one hears the gaida without feeling goosebumps. This isn’t just heritage—this is who we are. This is our lifeblood,” he shared emotionally. Yanev also appears in UNESCO’s official presentation video.

The recognition comes after Bulgaria submitted a comprehensive nomination dossier, prepared by experts and supported by the country’s bagpipe community.