Radev: “The People Have Outpaced Parliament and Delivered a Vote of No Confidence”

Bulgaria’s President Launches Consultations on Monday as Search for New Cabinet Begins
President Rumen Radev will start the constitutionally required consultations for forming a new government in Bulgaria on Monday, December 15
President Rumen Radev said that the mass protests across Bulgaria on Tuesday night amount to a public vote of no confidence in the government. In a statement published on Facebook, he stressed that the demonstrations involve Bulgarians of all ages and political backgrounds, both at home and across Europe.
According to Radev, the nationwide rallies represent a powerful expression of civic discontent:
“The people have outpaced Parliament and tonight voted no confidence in the cabinet. An unprecedented number of Bulgarians of all ages and political affiliations filled the squares of Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas… across the whole country and in Europe.”
He described the protests as a “broad anti-mafia consensus” that transcends party lines and attempts by political actors to capitalize on public anger:
“The protest has produced a broad national anti-mafia consensus, more important than all differences and all attempts to appropriate hope.”
On the eve of the parliamentary vote of no confidence, Radev addressed MPs directly, saying they now face a historic choice:
“Honourable Members of Parliament, tomorrow you choose between the dignity of a free vote and the shame of dependency. Between the voice of the people and fear of the mafia. Listen to the squares — the next move is yours.”
He closed his statement with the words:
“My choice is clear.”
