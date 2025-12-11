Large Anti-Government Protest in Sofia Ends Without Major Clashes; Over 30 Detained

The large-scale protest against the government in Sofia on Tuesday evening concluded without serious unrest, though police detained more than 30 people. According to the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, several of those arrested were found carrying knives, brass knuckles, flares, and pepper spray. Two individuals were reportedly detained with significant amounts of cash. The main demonstration officially ended shortly before 21:30.

Thousands had gathered at the Triangle of Power and in front of the Bulgarian National Bank under the slogan “Resignation. Peevski and Borissov Out of Power.” After the rally ended, most participants dispersed, while a smaller group briefly blocked traffic at Orlov Most.

The protest began at 18:00 with speeches, music performances, and calls for the government to step down. A large stage was erected on the square, and laser projections on the façade of the National Assembly displayed messages such as “Resignation,” “Mafia Out,” “For Fair Elections,” and “Who Ordered This Outrage?” From the stage, PP–DB co-leader Assen Vassilev urged the ruling coalition to leave peacefully and allow new elections.

Assen Vassilev: “Borisov, do you hear? Hear it again — resignation.”

Other opposition figures echoed the demands. PP–DB MP Ivaylo Mirchev said the scale of public anger showed that “this is not a party protest, but a protest against corrupt governance,” calling on former prime minister Boyko Borissov to face citizens directly rather than “watching Real Madrid.”

Strong Student Presence

Students from NATFA and Sofia University held separate marches before joining the main rally. Many carried signs calling for accountability and political renewal.

Young participants expressed frustration with decades of unfulfilled promises:

“For 30 years we’ve been told the transition will be long. It doesn’t have to be. Other countries achieve miracles in five years.”

Others criticized the government’s management of the 2026 budget and the long-standing issues in education, science, and healthcare.

“We’re tired of being governed by uneducated people. We want real change.”

End of the Rally and Increased Tension

At 21:20, organizers announced the official end of the protest after groups of young people described as provocateurs appeared among the crowd.

Assen Vassilev: “Tomorrow we expect them to vote. If they don’t, we’ll gather again — even more of us — and next time we won’t leave.”

Despite the formal closure, groups of protesters headed toward Orlov Most and other central locations, where police presence was reinforced. Authorities reported several detentions during these movements.