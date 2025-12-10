LIVE: Protests Against the Government in Sofia and Other Major Cities in Bulgaria

Large-scale protests are taking place this evening in Sofia and in more than 25 major cities across Bulgaria. Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of the government, the removal of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov from power, and the adoption of a fair 2026 state budget. The main rally in Sofia is centered in the Triangle of Power and Independence Square, where a stage and a large screen were set up in the late afternoon.

Earlier in the day, three student marches — two from Sofia University (“Students Against the Mafia” and the “STOP” initiative) and one from NATFA — converged toward the central protest. Organizers expect turnout to surpass last week’s demonstration, as the rally coincides with tomorrow’s sixth vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet. The motion was introduced by We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, who argue that the government is effectively controlled by Borissov and Peevski.

Protesters reaffirmed these accusations, insisting that the cabinet lacks democratic legitimacy. Symbolic props from previous demonstrations also returned: next to the well-known pink piggy-bank sculpture, a large yellow sofa appeared, humorously labeled “Divan, Divan,” a play on the name of MP Bayram Bayram. In Bulgarian, divan means sofa, and organizers are using this symbol to urge ITN leader Slavi Trifonov to withdraw support for the government — a move that could bring down the ruling coalition.

Traffic Restrictions in Central Sofia

Due to the expected crowds, the Sofia Municipality and police introduced significant traffic restrictions:

Parking is prohibited (except for SDVR vehicles) on: The parking area at Knyaz Alexander I Square Moskowska Street between Georgi S. Rakovski St. and Budapest St. Georgi Benkovski Street between Dondukov Blvd. and Moskowska St. Budapest Street between Dondukov Blvd. and Moskowska St. Nikolay Gyaurov Square

From 18:00 until the end of the protest , vehicle access may be restricted on: Moskowska Street between Rakovski St. and Budapest St. Georgi Benkovski Street between Dondukov Blvd. and Moskowska St. Budapest Street between Dondukov Blvd. and Moskowska St.



Police have deployed additional officers to secure the area and regulate traffic at key intersections.

Nationwide Protests Spread Beyond Sofia: Demonstrations Reported in Major Bulgarian Cities

As thousands gather in Sofia demanding the government’s resignation, large coordinated protests are unfolding across the country. Demonstrators in multiple regional centers are voicing similar calls for early elections, accountability, and the removal of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov from political power.

Plovdiv: Call for Early Elections

In Plovdiv, protesters rallied at Saedinenie Square and along 6th September Boulevard. Crowds chanted “Resignation!” and demanded early parliamentary elections. The atmosphere remained peaceful but determined.

Varna: Central Boulevards Blocked

In Varna, residents marched through the city center shouting “Resignation.” The event, organized by We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria and joined by supporters of Vazrazhdane, temporarily blocked traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard and parts of Tsar Boris I Boulevard.

Pleven: Demonstration at the Municipality

Pleven residents gathered in front of the municipal building for a protest officially registered by the regional leadership of Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria. The demonstration called for political change and accountability.

Veliko Tarnovo: Streets Closed at Protesters’ Request

Protesters assembled in front of the municipality in Veliko Tarnovo, chanting for the government to step down. Police closed the main street, Independence Street, at the request of demonstrators to ensure safety.

Razgrad: Citizens Rally with Flags and Slogans

In Razgrad, citizens gathered outside the municipal building carrying Bulgarian flags and signs such as “No one wins if you don’t vote.” Local PP–DB councillors joined the demonstration against what participants called a dysfunctional model of governance.

Yambol: Evening Protest in the City Center

In Yambol, residents gathered at 6:00 p.m. in the central square between the Municipality and the “Sŭglasie 1862” community center, demanding the resignation of the government.

Vratsa: Anger at the Government’s Policies

Protesters in Vratsa gathered in front of the municipal building, holding signs criticizing the government’s relationship with security services and the business sector. Messages included “Business pays for the government's private army” and “The state pays the repressive services.”

Pazardzhik: Peaceful Citizens’ Rally

In Pazardzhik, a peaceful protest organized via Facebook by PP–DB brought together residents dissatisfied with the cabinet’s policies. Participants carried signs reading “Resignation” and “Enough!”

Ruse: Demonstrators Rally at the Courthouse

In Ruse, protesters gathered in front of the Court House, holding Bulgarian and EU flags and signs reading “Stop the looting of our state,” “Peevski out of power,” “Defiance against dictatorship,” and “Justice is in a coma.”