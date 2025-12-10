Giant Yellow Sofa Invites Messages for Slavi Trifonov in Sofia Protest

LIVE: Protests Against the Government in Sofia and Other Major Cities in Bulgaria
Large-scale protests are taking place this evening in Sofia and in more than 25 major cities across Bulgaria.
A large yellow sofa, dubbed “Divan Divan”, has been placed at Largo in Sofia to collect messages from citizens for Slavi Trifonov, leader of the ITN party in the governing coalition.
In Bulgarian, the word “диван” (divan) literally means “sofa”, referring to a large, upholstered seat. In this case, the sofa serves both as a literal piece of furniture and as a symbolic focal point for citizens to express their opinions.
The initiative comes from the youth wing of We Continue the Change (PP), who previously installed a piggy bank at the same location, symbolically marking the start of protests in the capital.
“Divan Divan, just like Hamid Hamid and Bayram Bayram, props up this government. Today, Divan Divan will be waiting all day and during tonight’s protest for citizens to leave their messages for Slavi – the person who will determine the outcome of tomorrow’s no-confidence vote. If Slavi supports the vote, this government falls,” the youth organization said.
The sofa has become a focal point for public expression in the so-called “Triangle of Power”, reflecting growing civic engagement ahead of critical parliamentary votes.
Counter-protests organized by “DPS – New Beginning” have begun in over 20 cities across Bulgaria.
The government is facing its sixth vote of no confidence.
On May 12, 2025, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria to hold a national referendum with the question: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency—the euro—in 2026?”
President Rumen Radev will begin consultations with parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly on December 10, according to the press office of the President.
The first session of the new parliament will resume today at 11 AM, announced the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People," in the plenary hall.
