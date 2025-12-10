Kilometer-Long Truck Queues at the Turkish Border Due to Year-End Traffic and Greek Farmers’ Protests

Society | December 10, 2025, Wednesday // 13:07
Bulgaria: Kilometer-Long Truck Queues at the Turkish Border Due to Year-End Traffic and Greek Farmers’ Protests GREGOR from Pixabay

Long lines of trucks have formed along the Maritsa highway near Svilengrad, caused by heavy year-end traffic and ongoing protests by Greek farmers.

At the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, queues stretch 12–13 kilometers in both directions, while in the opposite lane traffic reaches nearly to Lyubimets. Fog is reported in some sections, further slowing travel.

“Companies are rushing to deliver goods before the Christmas and New Year holidays, making traffic extremely intense at this time of year. Trucks crossing into Turkey are moving faster now that Bulgaria is part of the Schengen Area. On the northern border with Romania, congestion is no longer an issue,” explained Diana Markova from the Bulgarian Customs Agency.

The situation is further complicated by Greek farmers, who periodically block highways leading to border crossings with Bulgaria and Turkey. In the past 24 hours, 3,200 trucks passed through Kapitan Andreevo, including 1,600 heading into Turkey – an increase from the usual 2,600–2,800 trucks processed daily.

Traffic at the Becik border crossing remains calm, though light vehicle traffic may rise over the holidays. Authorities expect freight traffic to ease after Christmas and New Year.

Meanwhile, Greek farmers occasionally stop truck traffic at Kapitan Petko Voivoda, mostly during daylight hours, according to Commissioner Georgi Dimitrov, head of the Novo Selo Border Police. “About 100 trucks a day are affected. This does not significantly disrupt transit to Turkey, and no complaints have been reported. The blockages occur on Greek territory,” he noted.

Today, Greek farmers did not block traffic at the Kulata checkpoint, contrary to expectations based on recent days. However, further inside Greece, near Serres, farmer protests continue, meaning trucks crossing the border could still encounter delays about 40 km inside Greece. Tractors remain parked near border points, indicating that protests and partial blockades may continue, but for now, truck traffic at Kulata is moving freely.

