Staple Food Prices in Bulgaria Up by as Much as 100% in Five Years

Prices of essential food products in Bulgaria have risen sharply over the past five years, with the upward trend continuing into 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The most significant increases are observed in basic staples such as white cheese, fresh milk, “Dobrudzha” bread, rice, and eggs.

White cheese increased from BGN 8.30/kg (€4.24) in 2020 to BGN 13.70/kg (€7.00) in 2024 — a rise of more than 65%. In 2025, the price has stabilized at around BGN 13.90–14.10/kg (€7.11–€7.21).

Fresh milk rose from BGN 1.60/l (€0.82) to BGN 2.80/l (€1.43) — a 75% increase, with 2025 prices between BGN 2.85–2.90/l (€1.46–€1.48).

“Dobrudzha” bread has become roughly 50% more expensive, reaching BGN 2.20–2.25 (€1.12–€1.15) in 2025.

Rice climbed to BGN 3.70–3.80/kg (€1.89–€1.94) — nearly 46% higher than in 2020.

The steepest increase is seen in eggs: from BGN 0.20 (€0.10) per egg in 2020 to BGN 0.40 (€0.20) in 2025, marking a 100% rise.

The most turbulent period was 2021–2022, when all tracked products saw prices jump by 20–30%, driven by global economic disruptions, supply chain issues, rising energy costs, inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine.