Bulgaria’s GERB Leader Borissov: “After January 1, I will Speak about Resignations and Protests”

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced that he will address issues of resignations and public protests after January 1, emphasizing that until then his focus remains on ensuring Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone.

According to Borissov, the current state budget is “a good one,” and the country is “20 meters from the finish line” of adopting the euro. He described joining the eurozone on January 1 as a “geostrategic task” that he is determined to complete. Borissov said he has informed all coalition partners and expects them to remain united in the coming days—not out of stubbornness, but to secure the successful transition to the euro.

He noted that the world is facing a “storm,” pointing to heightened global tensions, particularly surrounding the war in Ukraine. Despite the complex international environment, Borissov lamented that political parties in Bulgaria continue to clash intensely.

“I hope that on January 1 every Bulgarian will be able to withdraw money from an ATM in euro,” he said.