Bulgaria’s GERB Leader Borissov: “After January 1, I will Speak about Resignations and Protests”

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 10, 2025, Wednesday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s GERB Leader Borissov: “After January 1, I will Speak about Resignations and Protests”

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced that he will address issues of resignations and public protests after January 1, emphasizing that until then his focus remains on ensuring Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone.

According to Borissov, the current state budget is “a good one,” and the country is “20 meters from the finish line” of adopting the euro. He described joining the eurozone on January 1 as a “geostrategic task” that he is determined to complete. Borissov said he has informed all coalition partners and expects them to remain united in the coming days—not out of stubbornness, but to secure the successful transition to the euro.

He noted that the world is facing a “storm,” pointing to heightened global tensions, particularly surrounding the war in Ukraine. Despite the complex international environment, Borissov lamented that political parties in Bulgaria continue to clash intensely.

“I hope that on January 1 every Bulgarian will be able to withdraw money from an ATM in euro,” he said.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

United States and Bulgaria Continue Cooperation in Fight Against Organized Crime

The United States Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) on Friday (December 5) concluded a two-day workshop

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 17:09

President Radev Meets EU Ambassadors to Discuss Regional Security and EU Strategy

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev met with EU ambassadors at the Danish Embassy on December 4 to discuss pressing challenges facing the European Union

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 13:40

United States Helps Boost Bulgaria’s Regional Defense Leadership with Multinational Workshop

The United States and Bulgaria have successfully concluded a dynamic regional workshop, hosted by the Bulgarian Air Force, on military air operations management

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Sofia Signals Vigilance over Bulgarians in Western Balkans amid Tensions with Serbia and North Macedonia

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev told parliament that Bulgaria is following the situation of its communities across the Western Balkans with particular focus and, at times, concern

Politics » Diplomacy | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:30

Russia's Ambassador Warns Bulgaria Over Lukoil: 'Growing Russophobia Cannot Go Unchallenged'

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has warned that relations between Sofia and Moscow are at historic lows

Politics » Diplomacy | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09

Bulgaria Reaffirms Backing for Ukraine, Citing Threats to Regional Security

Bulgaria reiterated its unwavering backing for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and durable peace, one that preserves the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and rests entirely on compliance with international law

Politics » Diplomacy | November 24, 2025, Monday // 15:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria