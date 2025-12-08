DPS–New Beginning Mobilizes in 20+ Cities With Rallies Supporting Peevski and Cabinet ‘Zhelyazkov’

Bulgaria’s Government Faces Sixth No-Confidence Vote Amid Nationwide Protests
The government is facing its sixth vote of no confidence.
Counter-protests organized by “DPS – New Beginning” have begun in over 20 cities across Bulgaria. The demonstrations are held in support of the Zhelyazkov cabinet under the slogan “No to Hate.”
Party members and activists say the initiative aims to counter growing political tension, which they attribute to opposition rhetoric, as well as to prevent provocations and attempts to destabilize the country ahead of the introduction of the euro.
The counter-protests come one day before planned demonstrations in central Sofia, where anti-government groups are expected to demand the cabinet’s resignation.
The event in Kardzhali began shortly after 18:00. Political speeches are expected later in the evening, including from the mayors of all seven municipalities in the region and the regional chairman of “DPS – New Beginning.” Many participants arrived carrying both party flags and the Bulgarian tricolor, with some transported by buses organized by the municipalities.
Around 18:00, Belitsa’s town center filled with supporters of the government. Police presence is heightened, though no incidents have been reported. Among the attendees is Radislav Revanski, deputy chairman of “DPS – New Beginning” and mayor of Belitsa.
A counter-protest was also held in Ruen, where participants carried signs reading “DPS is a party of peace.”
A rally organized by “DPS – New Beginning” began in front of the Vasil Drumev Drama and Puppet Theatre in Shumen, under police supervision. Participants carried Bulgarian and EU flags, as well as party banners. Many held signs reading “The yellow cobblestones are not Bulgaria,” “Full support for Peevski,” “Bulgaria is one—don’t divide us,” “No to hate,” and “Young people want peace and security.”
The crowd chanted “DPS” and “No to hate.”
On May 12, 2025, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria to hold a national referendum with the question: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency—the euro—in 2026?”
President Rumen Radev will begin consultations with parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly on December 10, according to the press office of the President.
The first session of the new parliament will resume today at 11 AM, announced the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People," in the plenary hall.
With 88% of protocols processed, preliminary data indicates that nine parties and coalitions will enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly.
