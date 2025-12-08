DPS–New Beginning Mobilizes in 20+ Cities With Rallies Supporting Peevski and Cabinet ‘Zhelyazkov’

Counter-protests organized by “DPS – New Beginning” have begun in over 20 cities across Bulgaria. The demonstrations are held in support of the Zhelyazkov cabinet under the slogan “No to Hate.”

Party members and activists say the initiative aims to counter growing political tension, which they attribute to opposition rhetoric, as well as to prevent provocations and attempts to destabilize the country ahead of the introduction of the euro.

The counter-protests come one day before planned demonstrations in central Sofia, where anti-government groups are expected to demand the cabinet’s resignation.

Reports from Several Cities

Kardzhali

The event in Kardzhali began shortly after 18:00. Political speeches are expected later in the evening, including from the mayors of all seven municipalities in the region and the regional chairman of “DPS – New Beginning.” Many participants arrived carrying both party flags and the Bulgarian tricolor, with some transported by buses organized by the municipalities.

Belitsa

Around 18:00, Belitsa’s town center filled with supporters of the government. Police presence is heightened, though no incidents have been reported. Among the attendees is Radislav Revanski, deputy chairman of “DPS – New Beginning” and mayor of Belitsa.

Ruen

A counter-protest was also held in Ruen, where participants carried signs reading “DPS is a party of peace.”

Shumen

A rally organized by “DPS – New Beginning” began in front of the Vasil Drumev Drama and Puppet Theatre in Shumen, under police supervision. Participants carried Bulgarian and EU flags, as well as party banners. Many held signs reading “The yellow cobblestones are not Bulgaria,” “Full support for Peevski,” “Bulgaria is one—don’t divide us,” “No to hate,” and “Young people want peace and security.”

The crowd chanted “DPS” and “No to hate.”