Bulgaria: Over 2 Million Retirees to See Pension Increase in 2026

Business » FINANCE | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 15:45
Pension insurance contributions will not increase in 2026, while pensions themselves will be updated from 1 July under the Swiss indexation formula, resulting in an expected rise of 7–8%. These measures are part of the revised 2026 State Social Security (SSS) budget, approved at first reading by the parliamentary budget committee.

Minimum Wage Set at €620.20

From 1 January 2026, the national minimum wage will be €620.20. The minimum insurance threshold for self-employed persons will match this amount, also rising to €620.20.

The maximum insurance income will be €2300, a slight decrease compared to the earlier draft budget, National Social Security Institute (NSSI) governor Vesela Karaivanova-Nacheva explained during the committee hearing.

Unemployment and Maternity Benefits Retained

The minimum and maximum daily unemployment benefits remain unchanged – €9.21 and €54.78, respectively.

The payment period for pregnancy and childbirth benefits stays at 410 days.
However, the benefit for raising a child up to the age of two will increase from €398.81 (780 BGN) to €460.17 (900 BGN) as of 1 January 2026.

Mothers returning to work earlier will now keep 75% of the benefit, up from 50%, a measure highlighted by Labour and Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov as a key social commitment fulfilled.

Pensions: Minimum Up, Maximum Frozen

The minimum pension will rise to €346.87.
The maximum pension, however, will remain unchanged at €1738.40.

This freeze drew criticism from unions and opposition MPs. According to Asya Goneva of CITUB, keeping the cap static discourages people from insuring themselves at higher incomes. She argued that raising the limit would cost only €9 million and would allow roughly 6200 retirees to receive the full pension they have earned.

Currently, 8875 people receive the maximum pension of 3400 BGN.

Government: “Balance Achieved Between Social Partners”

Minister Gutsanov emphasized that the SSS budget received unanimous approval from both the NSSI Supervisory Board and the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation—an uncommon occurrence that he described as proof of a balanced approach between trade unions and employers.

He reiterated that all pensions will rise according to the Swiss rule and stressed that no increase in insurance contributions or taxes is planned for 2026.

More than 2 million pensioners, he said, depend on predictable and stable pension growth.

Focus on Revenue and Tackling the Shadow Economy

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy plans to present detailed proposals for long-term stabilisation of the pension system. Parliament has already mandated several institutions to prepare a roadmap.

Gutsanov also underscored the importance of updating minimum insurance thresholds, which he described as essential both for improving revenue collection and for reducing the shadow economy, estimated at roughly 25% of Bulgaria’s labour market.

