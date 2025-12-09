Police Launch “Cobra” Operation in Sofia Over Suspected Financing of Protest Vandalism

Fourteen Charged Over Sofia Protest Clashes, Majority Remain in Custody
Fourteen people have been formally charged for their role in the violence that broke out during the December 1 protest in central Sofia
A large-scale police operation involving the special unit “Cobra” is underway in Sofia’s Lyulin district, as well as at several other locations across the capital, according to NOVA sources.
The checks are targeting offices of fast-loan companies and pawn shops. According to information obtained by BNT, the Ministry of Interior has entered financial service offices offering quick loans, as well as pawn shops, in connection with an ongoing investigation.
The operation was triggered by intelligence indicating that certain financial houses may have been used to fund provocateurs who took part in the December 1 protest and were involved in acts of vandalism and provoking unrest.
Multiple firms of this type are being inspected across the southwestern neighbourhoods of Sofia. According to preliminary information, a Cobra unit has entered at least one fast-loan office as part of the coordinated action.
At the request of the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office, the Pleven District Court has ordered the pre-trial detention of three men, citizens of Georgia, who are accused of migrant trafficking
Handcuffed and with his head bowed, 24-year-old Juney Dyulgerov appeared before the Plovdiv District Court in connection with the tragic traffic accident on the Plovdiv Ring Road
The 23-year-old son of a prominent businessman from Madan, Bulgaria, was violently killed and his body discarded in a local river, the Smolyan District Prosecutor's Office confirmed
In Sofia’s “Studentski Grad” neighborhood, a minor was fatally stabbed following a violent altercation in front of a local restaurant
Bulgarian authorities have dismantled an organized criminal network involved in transporting migrants to Western Europe through Bulgaria
