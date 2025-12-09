Police Launch “Cobra” Operation in Sofia Over Suspected Financing of Protest Vandalism

A large-scale police operation involving the special unit “Cobra” is underway in Sofia’s Lyulin district, as well as at several other locations across the capital, according to NOVA sources.

The checks are targeting offices of fast-loan companies and pawn shops. According to information obtained by BNT, the Ministry of Interior has entered financial service offices offering quick loans, as well as pawn shops, in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The operation was triggered by intelligence indicating that certain financial houses may have been used to fund provocateurs who took part in the December 1 protest and were involved in acts of vandalism and provoking unrest.

Multiple firms of this type are being inspected across the southwestern neighbourhoods of Sofia. According to preliminary information, a Cobra unit has entered at least one fast-loan office as part of the coordinated action.

