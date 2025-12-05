European Commission Opens Antitrust Probe into Google’s Use of Content for AI Training

Business » INDUSTRY | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:02
Bulgaria: European Commission Opens Antitrust Probe into Google’s Use of Content for AI Training AS Photography from Pixabay

The European Commission has launched a formal antitrust investigation to determine whether Google has violated EU competition rules through its use of content from web publishers as well as material uploaded to YouTube for the development and training of its artificial intelligence systems.

The probe will focus on whether Google is imposing unfair terms on publishers and content creators, potentially exploiting their material without adequate safeguards or compensation. Regulators will also assess whether the company grants itself privileged access to such content for its own AI products, thereby placing competing developers of AI models at a disadvantage.

Google, headquartered in the United States, is a multinational technology company specializing in internet services and products, including online advertising technologies, search, cloud computing, software, hardware, and artificial intelligence.

The Commission has notified Google and the competition authorities of EU member states that proceedings have formally begun. The investigation aims to clarify whether Google’s handling of online content for AI training breaches EU competition law and whether corrective measures may be required.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgarian Pork Dominates Market, Imports Fill Gaps Without Affecting Taste

Nearly 60% of the pork available on the Bulgarian market comes from domestic producers

Business » Industry | December 5, 2025, Friday // 12:17

Bulgaria Increases Gambling Tax to 25%: What Will it Mean to the Industry?

Online gambling is extremely popular around the world, including in Bulgaria.

Business » Industry | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 11:20

Indian Snack Producer Set to Launch Manufacturing Facility in Bulgaria

Indian food company Garden Café, among the first chains in India to operate through a franchise model, is preparing to establish a food production facility in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 11:05

Bulgaria Becomes Europe’s Automotive Powerhouse: Half of All Cars Use Local Parts

Bulgaria has become a key hub for automotive components in Europe, with roughly one in every two cars on the continent using parts manufactured in the country

Business » Industry | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:47

Bulgaria’s Agriculture Workers Protest Low Pay: '1,000 Euros Is Unacceptable'

The agricultural and forestry sectors in Bulgaria staged a protest in front of the Council of Ministers

Business » Industry | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:35

Second Month of Growth: Bulgaria Outperforms EU in Construction Output

Bulgaria’s construction sector continued to expand in September, standing out amid stagnation in the wider European Union

Business » Industry | November 24, 2025, Monday // 08:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria