European Commission Opens Antitrust Probe into Google’s Use of Content for AI Training

The European Commission has launched a formal antitrust investigation to determine whether Google has violated EU competition rules through its use of content from web publishers as well as material uploaded to YouTube for the development and training of its artificial intelligence systems.

The probe will focus on whether Google is imposing unfair terms on publishers and content creators, potentially exploiting their material without adequate safeguards or compensation. Regulators will also assess whether the company grants itself privileged access to such content for its own AI products, thereby placing competing developers of AI models at a disadvantage.

The Commission has notified Google and the competition authorities of EU member states that proceedings have formally begun. The investigation aims to clarify whether Google’s handling of online content for AI training breaches EU competition law and whether corrective measures may be required.