10 Expert Tips from Auto.bg for Buying a Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the strongest names in the executive sedan category. Known for exceptional comfort, reliability, long-distance capability and premium driving feel, it remains a top choice among used luxury vehicles in Europe. However, the used Mercedes-Benz E-Class market is diverse — different engines, equipment levels, years, technical generations and maintenance histories. Auto.bg presents the ultimate expert guide with 10 essential tips to help you choose the right model, avoid costly mistakes and secure a smart long-term investment.

1. Which Engine Options Are Best for Your Driving Style?

The E-Class is known for its wide range of engines. Each option fits a different type of driver:

2.0 Diesel (E200d, E220d) Low consumption, durable, good torque Sensitive to short trips Daily commuting, mixed driving V6 Diesel (E300, E350 CDI) Powerful, smooth Higher servicing cost Long-distance & highway 2.0 Petrol Quiet, lower maintenance Higher fuel use Urban driving V6 Petrol Premium performance Higher tax & fuel Enthusiasts Hybrid Low city consumption Complex electronics Mixed routes & eco-driving

Choose based on: km/year, city vs highway, budget for fuel and servicing.

2. How Critical Is a Complete Service and Maintenance History?

A used Mercedes is highly dependent on proper maintenance, so it’s important to review the vehicle’s full background carefully. Ask for a complete digital service history (DSB), all invoices for past repairs, and records of oil and filter changes. Make sure there are documented inspections as well, especially for components like the turbocharger and injectors. When comparing variants, take time to understand each engine type along with its key advantages, drawbacks and the kind of driving it’s best suited for.

A well-maintained E-Class can exceed 300,000+ km without major failures.

3. What Should You Listen for in the Suspension?

Many E-Class models include AIRMATIC or adaptive suspension systems.

Watch for:

uneven ride height

knocking over bumps

air compressor running too often

rear end sagging overnight

Air suspension replacements can be expensive, so an early check is essential.

4. How to Test the 7G-Tronic & 9G-Tronic Gearboxes?

Mercedes transmissions require regular oil changes — ideally every 60,000 km.

During your test drive:

shifts must be smooth

no delayed response when accelerating

no jerking when changing from P → D → R

no vibrations at steady speed

A neglected transmission is one of the most expensive repairs on the E-Class.

5. Are All Electronic & Safety Features Working Properly?

The E-Class is equipped with a wide range of advanced driver-assistance and safety technologies, including Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (DISTRONIC), Blind Spot Assist, parking sensors with a 360° camera, and the LED Intelligent Light System.

Test them individually. Electronics on luxury sedans are costly to repair and must function flawlessly.

6. Should You Worried About Rust?

While modern Mercedes models offer improved corrosion protection, older generations — particularly early W212 units — may still show rust around the wheel arches, along the bottoms of the doors, on the trunk lid and on various underbody mounting points.

Uneven paint or repaired areas may indicate accidents. Paint thickness measurement is highly recommended.

7. How to Choose the Right E-Class Generation?

Each E-Class generation has its own advantages. The W212 (2009–2016) is known for its exceptional reliability, improved facelift versions and strong diesel engines, while the W213 (2016–present) stands out with its modern technology, higher comfort levels and more advanced assistance systems. If mechanical durability is your priority, the W212 is the better choice; if you prefer cutting-edge tech and a more contemporary feel, the W213 is the ideal option.

8. Why Should You Compare Market Prices on Auto.bg?

Auto.bg gives you access to real-time listings and pricing trends, allowing you to compare key factors such as the car’s year, mileage, engine type, equipment level and overall condition. This makes it easier to avoid overpriced vehicles and spot genuine opportunities on the market.

9. Do All Comfort Features Work Properly?

The E-Class interior is a major selling point. Test:

heated & ventilated seats

memory seats

ambient lighting

climate control zones

infotainment & navigation

premium audio systems

Repairs on luxury features can be costly — everything must work smoothly.

10. Should You Always Get a Professional Inspection?

Yes — especially with luxury sedans. A mechanic should examine the diagnostics and error codes, inspect the injectors and turbo, check the underbody condition, assess brake wear, review the suspension joints and evaluate the gearbox’s behavior. A thorough inspection can often save you hundreds or even thousands in future repairs.

FAQ: Buying a Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Is the W212 or W213 more reliable?

W212 is considered the most reliable modern E-Class. W213 is more advanced but more complex electronically.

What is good mileage for a used E-Class?

Under 180,000 km for petrol, under 250,000 km for diesel is ideal — but condition matters more than kilometers.

Are E-Class diesels or petrol engines better?

Diesel for long-distance driving; petrol for city use; hybrid for mixed driving.

Is AIRMATIC air suspension reliable?

Yes, but after ~8–10 years replacement may be needed.

Ready to find the best Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Explore verified listings, compare real market prices and choose your premium sedan with confidence — only on Auto.bg.