Bulgaria’s Government Faces Sixth No-Confidence Vote Amid Nationwide Protests

The government is facing its sixth vote of no confidence. The motion was submitted on Friday by PP–DB, APS, and MECH, citing the government’s failure in economic policy. The move comes after large-scale protests across the country.

According to the Constitution, the vote must be brought to the plenary hall for debate no later than seven days after its submission.

Based on preliminary parliamentary positions, the initiators — PP–DB, APS, and MECH — will certainly vote in favor, giving them a combined total of 62 votes. If the votes of “Vazrazhdane” and “Velichie” are added, the total rises to 105 MPs.

It remains unclear how the four independent MPs will vote, but even with their support, the required 121 votes cannot be reached.