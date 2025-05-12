Bulgaria’s Government Faces Sixth No-Confidence Vote Amid Nationwide Protests

Politics » ELECTIONS | December 8, 2025, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Government Faces Sixth No-Confidence Vote Amid Nationwide Protests Maria Maltseva from Pixabay

The government is facing its sixth vote of no confidence. The motion was submitted on Friday by PP–DB, APS, and MECH, citing the government’s failure in economic policy. The move comes after large-scale protests across the country.

According to the Constitution, the vote must be brought to the plenary hall for debate no later than seven days after its submission.

Based on preliminary parliamentary positions, the initiators — PP–DB, APS, and MECH — will certainly vote in favor, giving them a combined total of 62 votes. If the votes of “Vazrazhdane” and “Velichie” are added, the total rises to 105 MPs.

It remains unclear how the four independent MPs will vote, but even with their support, the required 121 votes cannot be reached.

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

President Radev Proposes National Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

On May 12, 2025, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria to hold a national referendum with the question: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency—the euro—in 2026?”

Politics » Elections | May 12, 2025, Monday // 16:45

President Rumen Radev to Hold Consultations with Parliamentary Groups Starting December 10

President Rumen Radev will begin consultations with parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly on December 10, according to the press office of the President.

Politics » Elections | December 9, 2024, Monday // 11:44

Third Attempt Fails: MPs Unable to Elect Speaker of the 51st National Assembly

The first session of the new parliament will resume today at 11 AM, announced the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People," in the plenary hall.

Politics » Elections | November 15, 2024, Friday // 11:23

Results with 93.27% of Protocols Processed by CEC: GERB-SDS Leads, MECH Joins Parliament

With 93.

Politics » Elections | October 28, 2024, Monday // 09:17

Election Results at 88% Count: Nine Parties Enter Bulgaria's New Parliament

With 88% of protocols processed, preliminary data indicates that nine parties and coalitions will enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly.

Politics » Elections | October 28, 2024, Monday // 08:31

Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party

Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, conducted and funded by NOVA, reveal the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 22:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria