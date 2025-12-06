Cloudy Skies and Cooler Mornings Ahead Across Bulgaria

During the night, the weather will remain cloudy, with light rain expected in some areas of Northern and Eastern Bulgaria. Winds will weaken across most regions, remaining moderate from the north-northwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range from 2°C to 7°C, around 3°C in Sofia.

On Monday, cloudiness will persist over much of the country. Light rain is possible mainly in the mountain regions. In the afternoon, clouds will begin to break over Southern Bulgaria and the northwest. Maximum temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, around 8°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy conditions will dominate, with light morning rain still possible along the northern shore. A moderate to temporarily strong north-northwest wind will blow. Temperatures will reach 8°C–10°C, sea water temperature 13°C–15°C, and sea waves 3–4 degrees, with a trend of weakening.

In the mountains, it will be mostly cloudy, with isolated light precipitation mainly in the Central and Eastern Balkan Range. In the afternoon, clouds will decrease over the southern massifs. Maximum temperatures will be around 4°C at 1200 meters and around 0°C at 2000 meters.

In the coming days, mornings will be colder, while daytime temperatures will rise slightly. Morning fog and low clouds are expected in valleys and lowlands, lingering longer along the Danube. In the afternoons, the weather will be mostly sunny with scattered high, and by Wednesday, mid-level clouds. Minimum temperatures will be around 0°C, while Wednesday’s highs will range from 9°C to 14°C—remaining lower (5°C–8°C) in areas with persistent fog.