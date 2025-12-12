Over 92% of Bulgarian Households Now Connected to the Internet

In 2025, Bulgaria is set to record another increase in the number of households connected to the internet. Fresh figures from the National Statistical Institute show that 92.8% of households have home access, with connectivity almost universal in urban areas at 94.9%. In rural settlements, the share reaches 86.2%, reflecting a steady improvement compared to previous years.

Regional differences remain evident. The South-West region has the highest level of coverage, with 95.9% of households online. It is followed by the North-East region at 92.7%, and the South-Central region at 92.3%. The North-West continues to lag behind the rest of the country, although its share of connected households still reaches 87.3%.

Internet use among individuals is also rising. This year, 86.5% of people aged 16 to 74 go online daily or at least weekly, marking an increase of 4.6 percentage points from 2024. Meanwhile, the proportion of people who have never used the internet drops to 7%. The most active users remain students at 99.3%, followed closely by young people aged 16 to 24 at 98.2%. High activity levels are also seen among people aged 25 to 34 (96.9%) and individuals with higher education (96.6%).

Digital habits continue to diversify. More than half of users – 51.2% – shop online for personal needs. A further 35.9% use the internet to communicate with public institutions, while 22.5% rely on generative artificial intelligence tools.

Smartphones remain the dominant device for going online, used by 85.5% of individuals. Laptops come second, with 34.5% of people choosing them for internet access.