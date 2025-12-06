No EU Court Decision on Complaint Challenging Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

World » EU | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 14:54
Bulgaria: No EU Court Decision on Complaint Challenging Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected claims that it has issued a ruling blocking Bulgaria’s planned entry into the eurozone. In a statement cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, the institution clarified that no decision has been made regarding the admissibility or substance of the complaint challenging Bulgaria’s introduction of the euro from January 1, 2026.

The clarification follows statements from former deputy prime minister in Zhan Videnov’s government, Rumen Gechev, who wrote on Facebook that he had received notification of an alleged decision from November 28, 2025. According to his post, the General Court had accepted as admissible a claim contesting the legality of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession.

The Court stressed that this interpretation is incorrect. The complaint in question was filed on September 15, 2025, and its registration in the General Court’s registry is a routine administrative step. The institution explained that forwarding the application to the defendant and assigning the case to a judicial panel are part of standard procedure and do not imply that the Court has formed a view on the claim’s validity.

According to the Court’s statement, these procedural actions should not be understood as an indication of how the case might conclude. As BNR points out, the Court underlines that none of these steps predetermine the eventual outcome, nor do they represent any kind of ruling against Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone entry.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, EU, court

Related Articles:

Scope Ratings Confirms Bulgaria’s A- Credit Score with Stable Outlook

Scope Ratings has completed its latest review of Bulgaria and confirmed the country’s long-term credit rating at A- with a stable outlook, alongside short-term ratings of S-1/Stable

Business » Finance | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains

Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that Bulgaria employed 3,726,500 people in the third quarter of 2025

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros

In Bulgaria, the common perception that investing is reserved for the wealthy remains widespread, but recent analysis by Freedom24 shows that households can begin investing with modest amounts of 50–100 BGN (approximately €25–50) per month

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Serbia Narrows the Gap: Pension Increases Bring Incomes Closer to Bulgaria

From December 1, pensions in Serbia rose by 12.2%, bringing the average pension for retirees to 485 euros

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Telecoms Drive Investment and Jobs, Outpacing National Average

The three leading telecommunications operators in Bulgaria inject more than 640 million BGN (≈327 million EUR) annually into the development of networks and services

Business | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

December and January Work in Bulgaria: How Public Holidays and Days Off Affect Your Pay

A series of non-working days is approaching around Christmas and New Year

Society | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

The Euro Enjoys Strong Public Support Across Eurozone Countries

Public support for the euro in the eurozone remains robust

World » EU | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:42

Europe Will Never Return to Russian Energy

EU legislators have reached a landmark agreement to end reliance on Russian gas by 2027, marking a decisive shift in Europe’s energy policy.

World » EU | December 5, 2025, Friday // 16:48

Four Nations Pull Out of Eurovision 2026 After Israel Approved to Compete

Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands have confirmed they will not take part in Eurovision 2026 after the European Broadcasting Union decided Israel can remain in the competition

World » EU | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:03

Last Call for Entries: European Press Prize 2026 Invites Journalists Across Europe

The deadline for submitting entries to the European Press Prize is approaching, with the window remaining open until 23:59 CET on December 14

World » EU | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:08

Survey: Europeans Increasingly View Trump as a Direct Threat to the Continent

Nearly half of Europeans now regard Donald Trump as a direct adversary

World » EU | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:37

EU Sets Firm Deadline to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on new rules that will set a clear timetable for ending the import of Russian natural gas

World » EU | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 11:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria