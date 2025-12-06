No EU Court Decision on Complaint Challenging Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected claims that it has issued a ruling blocking Bulgaria’s planned entry into the eurozone. In a statement cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, the institution clarified that no decision has been made regarding the admissibility or substance of the complaint challenging Bulgaria’s introduction of the euro from January 1, 2026.

The clarification follows statements from former deputy prime minister in Zhan Videnov’s government, Rumen Gechev, who wrote on Facebook that he had received notification of an alleged decision from November 28, 2025. According to his post, the General Court had accepted as admissible a claim contesting the legality of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession.

The Court stressed that this interpretation is incorrect. The complaint in question was filed on September 15, 2025, and its registration in the General Court’s registry is a routine administrative step. The institution explained that forwarding the application to the defendant and assigning the case to a judicial panel are part of standard procedure and do not imply that the Court has formed a view on the claim’s validity.

According to the Court’s statement, these procedural actions should not be understood as an indication of how the case might conclude. As BNR points out, the Court underlines that none of these steps predetermine the eventual outcome, nor do they represent any kind of ruling against Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone entry.