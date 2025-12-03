BG-ALERT Issued in Burgas as Two Rivers Overflow and Roads Close

Society » INCIDENTS | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 14:51
Authorities in Burgas have issued an emergency warning after intense rainfall caused two local rivers to overflow, prompting the activation of the BG-ALERT system for several settlements in the region.

The alert, ordered by Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov, covers the villages of Izvor, Varshilo, Zidarovo and Gabar. Access to these villages has been cut off because both the Fakiyska and Khurdere rivers have spilled over their banks. Residents are being instructed to travel using the alternative route passing through the village of Dimchevo, as the main road remains impassable.

Measurements taken at the water level monitoring station on the bridge leading to Izvor show the water column reaching five meters. According to local data, rainfall in the area has reached eighty five liters per square meter, contributing to the rapid rise of river levels and the resulting danger.

Teams from Burgas Municipality, supported by Border Police units, are already working on site to assist local residents and monitor the situation. The authorities stress that the BG-ALERT activation aims to ensure timely communication and prevent residents from entering hazardous zones while river levels remain critically high.

