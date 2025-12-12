Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains Photo: Stella Ivanova

Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that Bulgaria employed 3,726,500 people in the third quarter of 2025. Total hours worked reached 1,467.5 million, while GDP per employee rose by 0.7% in real terms compared with the same period in 2024, indicating a modest increase in overall productivity. On average, each employee generated 16,814.6 BGN (approximately 8,650 EUR) in GDP, equivalent to 42.7 BGN (about 22 EUR) per hour worked.

Gross value added (GVA) per worker also improved, growing by 1.6% year-on-year, while GVA per person-hour increased by 1.7%. Sectoral productivity shows that industry remains the most productive, with 16,629.7 BGN (around 8,550 EUR) per employee and 40.1 BGN (about 20.5 EUR) per hour. The services sector, which employs the largest share of the workforce, recorded 14,864.1 BGN (approximately 7,640 EUR) per employee and 37.9 BGN (roughly 19.5 EUR) per hour. Agriculture continues to lag significantly, producing 4,959.8 BGN (about 2,550 EUR) per worker and 13.6 BGN (around 7 EUR) per hour.

The data underline the ongoing shift in Bulgaria’s employment structure, with services gradually increasing their relative weight, while industry and agriculture shrink in proportion. Overall labor productivity is rising slightly across all sectors, with industry leading and agriculture remaining the least efficient in generating economic output.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: workforce, Bulgaria, productivity

Related Articles:

Nearly 20% of Households in Bulgaria and Greece Face Winter Without Adequate Heating

Nearly one in five residents in Greece and Bulgaria struggle to keep their homes warm

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian Euro Coins: Design, Symbols, and Security Features

All euro coins share a common European side that shows the denomination, but each member state designs its own national side

Business » Finance | December 15, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian National Bank Extends Cash Desk Hours Amid Strong Demand for Euro Starter Kits

The Bulgarian National Bank announced extended operating hours at its cash desks today and on Saturday, December 20, in response to heightened public demand

Business | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 10:39

Bulgaria Opens New 3 km Section of Hemus Highway Near Dermantsi

Traffic is set to open around noon today on a newly completed 3-kilometre stretch of the Hemus highway

Society | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 10:34

Bulgaria Joins Belgium, Italy and Malta in Cautious EU Position on Frozen Russian Assets

Italy, Bulgaria, Malta and Belgium have issued a joint statement expressing reservations about the European Union’s plan to use frozen Russian assets as the basis for a large-scale financial mechanism to support Ukraine

World » EU | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 09:04

Scope Ratings Confirms Bulgaria’s A- Credit Score with Stable Outlook

Scope Ratings has completed its latest review of Bulgaria and confirmed the country’s long-term credit rating at A- with a stable outlook, alongside short-term ratings of S-1/Stable

Business » Finance | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 08:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Opens New 3 km Section of Hemus Highway Near Dermantsi

Traffic is set to open around noon today on a newly completed 3-kilometre stretch of the Hemus highway

Society | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 10:34

Over 92% of Bulgarian Households Now Connected to the Internet

In 2025, Bulgaria is set to record another increase in the number of households connected to the internet.

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 15:30

Serbia Narrows the Gap: Pension Increases Bring Incomes Closer to Bulgaria

From December 1, pensions in Serbia rose by 12.2%, bringing the average pension for retirees to 485 euros

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 08:57

Bulgarian Bagpipe Tradition Gains Global Recognition from UNESCO

Bulgaria’s bagpipe tradition has received one of the highest international honors after being officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Society » Culture | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 12:38

December and January Work in Bulgaria: How Public Holidays and Days Off Affect Your Pay

A series of non-working days is approaching around Christmas and New Year

Society | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:26

Kilometer-Long Truck Queues at the Turkish Border Due to Year-End Traffic and Greek Farmers’ Protests

Long lines of trucks have formed along the Maritsa highway near Svilengrad, caused by heavy year-end traffic and ongoing protests by Greek farmers.

Society | December 10, 2025, Wednesday // 13:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria