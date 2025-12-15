You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros

December 12, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, the common perception that investing is reserved for the wealthy remains widespread, but recent analysis by Freedom24 shows that households can begin investing with modest amounts of 50–100 BGN (approximately €25–50) per month.

The research draws on data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), which reports that the average gross salary in Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2025 was 2,549 BGN, equivalent to around 1,950 BGN (€1,000) net. While these figures may seem modest, Freedom24’s model demonstrates that even small, regular contributions can have a significant long-term impact, often more so than relying solely on a higher income.

The analysis identifies three realistic levels of monthly contributions for Bulgarian households. A starting point is allocating 5% of income, roughly 100 BGN (€51) per month, which is accessible to most families. Those able to commit more can set aside 10% of their income, about 200 BGN (€102) monthly, while households with above-average earnings or a stronger savings habit can allocate 15%, around 300 BGN (€153) each month. In practice, 50, 100, or 200 BGN per month are the most achievable entry points for most households.

Breaking it down further, contributing 100 BGN represents only 5.1% of the average net salary of 1,950 BGN. Families earning 1,200 BGN (€615) would allocate 8.3%, whereas those earning 2,800 BGN (€1,435) would contribute just 3.5%. This demonstrates that nearly any household can begin investing with small, regular amounts.

The study emphasizes that the real obstacle is not income level but the habit of investing consistently. Starting with 50–200 BGN per month allows Bulgarian families to take the first step toward long-term capital growth. Over time, this practice transforms money into a working asset, proving that financial security is shaped not by how much one earns, but by the decision to start investing.

