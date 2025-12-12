Bulgaria’s Housing Market Soars Ahead of Euro Adoption with 15% Annual Price Increase

Bulgaria’s housing market is experiencing robust growth, driven by strong demand and limited high-quality supply, particularly in Sofia, according to the latest SORENDA Real Estate analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2025, property prices rose by more than 15 percent compared to the same period last year, ranking Bulgaria second in the European Union for annual growth, after Portugal. Over the past 15 years, housing prices in the country have increased by 133 percent.

The number of construction permits issued in the third quarter of 2025 exceeded 13,500, marking one of the highest levels since 2007. While permits for new residential buildings grew by 8.5 percent, the number of units in these projects rose nearly 47 percent, and the total built-up area increased by over 32 percent. This reflects a trend toward larger and denser developments, signaling investor confidence in ongoing demand and a continued construction cycle, although permits do not automatically mean construction will commence. Construction output in September grew by 9.7 percent year-on-year, placing Bulgaria fifth in the EU for this indicator, according to Eurostat data.

SORRENDA highlights that the market faces constraints due to a shortage of quality land and administrative hurdles under Detailed Development Plans (DDPs). Prices for premium residential complexes already exceed €2,300–2,500 per square meter (around 4,490–4,875 BGN/sq m), while standalone properties can reach €700,000 (1,365,000 BGN). Rising construction material costs also contribute to higher prices.

Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone entry is expected to release 13–14 billion leva (€6.6–7.1 billion) in liquidity, as required bank reserves drop from 12 percent to 1 percent. This should increase competition among banks and provide more predictable mortgage financing, although experts caution it will not create a wave of “cheap loans.” Mortgage rates in Bulgaria are already among the lowest in the EU, at 2.5–3 percent, and these levels are expected to remain after 2026, with a shift toward fixed or hybrid products. Buyers are predicted to prioritize long-term financial security, following Croatia’s experience during its euro adoption.

Quality of construction will be a critical factor in the coming years. Over 70 percent of housing in Sofia was built more than 30 years ago and suffers from low energy efficiency. Consequently, demand is increasingly shifting toward new construction, creating a clear divide between modern, high-quality properties and older, outdated stock. Sorenda predicts that while price growth may moderate, it will remain positive and aligned with income growth, with sales taking longer and project completion spanning 1.5–2 years.

Croatia’s experience before and after adopting the euro suggests Bulgaria can expect similar outcomes: accelerated price growth prior to euro adoption, followed by steadier growth, active transactions, and increased foreign investment in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, key resorts, and the rental sector, provided administrative frameworks become more transparent.

In conclusion, Sorenda emphasizes that Bulgaria is entering a new cycle rather than a housing bubble. This cycle is characterized by mature demand, longer-term loans, extended project timelines, and a strong differentiation between high-quality and outdated housing. Going forward, property values will increasingly reflect quality, infrastructure, and long-term usability rather than short-term market sentiment.