Bulgaria’s Housing Market Soars Ahead of Euro Adoption with 15% Annual Price Increase

Business » PROPERTIES | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Housing Market Soars Ahead of Euro Adoption with 15% Annual Price Increase Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria’s housing market is experiencing robust growth, driven by strong demand and limited high-quality supply, particularly in Sofia, according to the latest SORENDA Real Estate analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2025, property prices rose by more than 15 percent compared to the same period last year, ranking Bulgaria second in the European Union for annual growth, after Portugal. Over the past 15 years, housing prices in the country have increased by 133 percent.

The number of construction permits issued in the third quarter of 2025 exceeded 13,500, marking one of the highest levels since 2007. While permits for new residential buildings grew by 8.5 percent, the number of units in these projects rose nearly 47 percent, and the total built-up area increased by over 32 percent. This reflects a trend toward larger and denser developments, signaling investor confidence in ongoing demand and a continued construction cycle, although permits do not automatically mean construction will commence. Construction output in September grew by 9.7 percent year-on-year, placing Bulgaria fifth in the EU for this indicator, according to Eurostat data.

SORRENDA highlights that the market faces constraints due to a shortage of quality land and administrative hurdles under Detailed Development Plans (DDPs). Prices for premium residential complexes already exceed €2,300–2,500 per square meter (around 4,490–4,875 BGN/sq m), while standalone properties can reach €700,000 (1,365,000 BGN). Rising construction material costs also contribute to higher prices.

Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone entry is expected to release 13–14 billion leva (€6.6–7.1 billion) in liquidity, as required bank reserves drop from 12 percent to 1 percent. This should increase competition among banks and provide more predictable mortgage financing, although experts caution it will not create a wave of “cheap loans.” Mortgage rates in Bulgaria are already among the lowest in the EU, at 2.5–3 percent, and these levels are expected to remain after 2026, with a shift toward fixed or hybrid products. Buyers are predicted to prioritize long-term financial security, following Croatia’s experience during its euro adoption.

Quality of construction will be a critical factor in the coming years. Over 70 percent of housing in Sofia was built more than 30 years ago and suffers from low energy efficiency. Consequently, demand is increasingly shifting toward new construction, creating a clear divide between modern, high-quality properties and older, outdated stock. Sorenda predicts that while price growth may moderate, it will remain positive and aligned with income growth, with sales taking longer and project completion spanning 1.5–2 years.

Croatia’s experience before and after adopting the euro suggests Bulgaria can expect similar outcomes: accelerated price growth prior to euro adoption, followed by steadier growth, active transactions, and increased foreign investment in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, key resorts, and the rental sector, provided administrative frameworks become more transparent.

In conclusion, Sorenda emphasizes that Bulgaria is entering a new cycle rather than a housing bubble. This cycle is characterized by mature demand, longer-term loans, extended project timelines, and a strong differentiation between high-quality and outdated housing. Going forward, property values will increasingly reflect quality, infrastructure, and long-term usability rather than short-term market sentiment.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: housing, market, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

Scope Ratings Confirms Bulgaria’s A- Credit Score with Stable Outlook

Scope Ratings has completed its latest review of Bulgaria and confirmed the country’s long-term credit rating at A- with a stable outlook, alongside short-term ratings of S-1/Stable

Business » Finance | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

No Budget, Big Consequences: Fiscal Council Flags Risks as Bulgaria Prepares for Extension Law

At the turn of the year, Bulgaria is preparing to enter 2026 without an approved state budget

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 19:15

Crisis or Not, Bulgaria Is Going Euro - EC Makes It Final

The European Commission made clear that Bulgaria’s planned entry into the Eurozone remains unchanged, regardless of the political uncertainty in Sofia.

World » EU | December 12, 2025, Friday // 19:08

Bulgaria’s President Launches Consultations on Monday as Search for New Cabinet Begins

President Rumen Radev will start the constitutionally required consultations for forming a new government in Bulgaria on Monday, December 15

Politics | December 12, 2025, Friday // 18:48

Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains

Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that Bulgaria employed 3,726,500 people in the third quarter of 2025

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 15:00

You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros

In Bulgaria, the common perception that investing is reserved for the wealthy remains widespread, but recent analysis by Freedom24 shows that households can begin investing with modest amounts of 50–100 BGN (approximately €25–50) per month

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 09:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Why Bulgaria’s Rental Market Is Booming in 2025: Exclusive Insights from Imoti.com

Bulgaria’s rental housing market has entered a new phase of maturity and international visibility.

Business » Properties | December 1, 2025, Monday // 09:52

Bulgaria’s Property Market Faces Shift as Euro Adoption Nears

Housing prices in Bulgaria have been increasing at a steady and often double-digit pace in recent years

Business » Properties | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 10:39

Bulgaria Sees Strong Property Price Growth, Second Only to Portugal in Europe

Bulgaria has experienced a remarkable surge in real estate prices in recent years, a trend further boosted by the country’s anticipated adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 14:16

Sofia Housing Prices Keep Rising as Buyers Face Limited Supply Ahead of Euro Adoption

Experts say Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone does not automatically drive property prices upward

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:19

Property Market in Bulgaria: Surge in Demand for New Construction Homes Pushes Prices Up 10%

Georgi Shopov, chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs, expects greenfield property prices in Bulgaria to rise by 10% as the country enters the eurozone

Business » Properties | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:08

Why Bulgaria Is Becoming Europe’s Hidden Real Estate Gem in 2025

Bulgaria’s property market is booming in 2025.

Business » Properties | November 10, 2025, Monday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria