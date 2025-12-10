Bulgaria Tops List of European Cities Where Couples Can Live Comfortably on €1,000 a Month

Living comfortably on a modest budget of 1,000 euros per month is entirely feasible in certain countries, according to a recent report by International Living magazine. The study identifies 14 destinations worldwide where couples can manage rent, groceries, transportation, entertainment, and occasional dining out without financial strain. While the report notes that this budget does not allow for luxury, it ensures a comfortable lifestyle without sacrificing basic pleasures, according to Jennifer Stevens, executive editor of International Living. Among the 14 locations, five are in Europe, four in Central and South America, and five in Asia.

Bulgaria stands out as the most affordable option in Europe, with smaller cities such as Plovdiv and Varna recommended over Sofia. A one-bedroom apartment in these cities costs roughly €380 (about 741 BGN) per month, while utilities average €87 (170 BGN), and mobile phone service costs €15 (29 BGN). Monthly groceries for two are estimated at €187 (364 BGN), and dining out remains inexpensive, with a meal for two around €15 (29 BGN). Public transport is efficient and low-cost, and trains provide convenient opportunities for exploring the country.

Other European countries also make the list for budget-friendly living. In Latvia, smaller towns like Kuldiga and Cēsis allow couples to live comfortably, with one-bedroom apartments costing around €218 (425 BGN), groceries for two at €245 (477 BGN), and utilities averaging €155 (302 BGN).

Lithuania attracts foreigners with its clean infrastructure, cultural heritage, and proximity to nature. Apartments in cities such as Šiauliai or Panevėžys cost about €435 (849 BGN) per month, while in Vilnius, rents rise to €760 (1,484 BGN). Monthly groceries for two are around €305 (595 BGN), utilities average €125 (244 BGN), and mobile phone service is €22 (43 BGN).

In Romania, outside Bucharest, towns like Craiova and Sibiu offer cobblestone streets, vibrant cafés, and access to mountain scenery at prices far below Western European standards. Renting a one-bedroom apartment in Craiova or Sibiu costs around €335 (654 BGN), while in Bucharest it reaches €480 (937 BGN). Groceries for two cost approximately €174 (340 BGN) per month, utilities average €175 (341 BGN), and basic mobile phone plans are around €17 (33 BGN).