BREAKING: Drone-Struck Russian Tanker Almost Crashes on Bulgarian Coast

Business | December 5, 2025, Friday // 20:33
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Drone-Struck Russian Tanker Almost Crashes on Bulgarian Coast @Maritime.bg

A Russian-flagged tanker, identified as the KAIROS, has run aground near the Bulgarian coast close to Ahtopol following a drone attack by Ukraine in the Black Sea. The incident prompted an immediate response from Bulgarian authorities, including the Maritime Administration Agency, the Border Police, and the Navy, who are carrying out a coordinated rescue operation. According to the Burgas regional administration, there is currently no environmental impact, and constant monitoring is being conducted from both sea and air.

The vessel’s ten-member crew is safe, equipped with protective gear, and maintains continuous communication with authorities. Initial reports indicate that the tanker was empty and not carrying oil at the time. The starboard anchor has been deployed, and efforts are underway to lower the port anchor to further stabilize the ship. Due to rough seas, any active maneuvers, including potential evacuation or salvage operations, are planned to take place during daylight hours. A Border Police helicopter is conducting an aerial survey of the area, assisted by thermal cameras, and all relevant ministries are on standby to respond if conditions change. Citizens have been urged to remain calm.

Specialized maritime sources report that the KAIROS had been under tow by a Turkish-flagged tug, TIMUR BEY (IMO: 8655576), after being struck by Ukrainian drones northeast of the Bosphorus about a week ago. Towing began on December 3 at 17:30 local time, initially directing the vessel toward Tuzla, but the tug reportedly altered course toward Bulgaria and later interrupted the tow, switched off its AIS, and is currently near Ineada. Questions remain as to why Bulgarian authorities did not detect the ship’s movements sooner.

The KAIROS is a Suezmax-class tanker built in 2002, with a deadweight of 78,845 tons. The ship has been on the EU sanctions list since May 21, 2025, as well as on the UK and Canadian sanctions lists since July 2025. The tanker is part of a so-called shadow fleet. It is one of two vessels, alongside the VIRAT, targeted by Ukrainian SEA BABY drones in late November, which caused fires and led to crew evacuations near the Bosphorus. The circumstances that brought the KAIROS into Bulgarian waters remain unclear, though towing by the Turkish tug is considered the most likely explanation. At present, the vessel is approximately seven nautical miles from the Bulgarian coast.

The Maritime Administration confirmed that the tanker entered Bulgarian territorial waters without responding to communications. Following inquiries with the Maritime Coordination Center in Ankara, authorities confirmed the identity of the vessel around 13:50 local time. After the crew requested evacuation, a Border Police cutter and a Navy helicopter were dispatched under the coordination of the Emergency and Rescue Directorate. By 16:35, the tanker had dropped anchor about one nautical mile east of Ahtopol, halting its movement. The situation continues to be monitored closely due to waves reaching four points on the scale, complicating rescue and maneuvering operations. Two tugboats and a specialized Border Police team are on standby to assist if necessary.

Tags: Russian, Bulgaria, KAIROS, Ukraine

