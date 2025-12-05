Bulgaria Among EU Countries Most Affected by 2024 Forest Fires

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among EU Countries Most Affected by 2024 Forest Fires @Pixabay

Bulgaria was among the European Union countries hardest hit by forest fires in 2024, according to the Joint Research Centre’s latest report. The data highlights a continuing trend of longer and more severe fire seasons across Europe, with large-scale fires increasing each year since 2017.

In 2024, a total of 383,317 hectares burned across the continent, down from 500,000 hectares in 2023. Experts attribute the decrease partly to irregular rainfall in the Mediterranean during spring and summer. Nevertheless, the year saw 8,343 reported fires, more than four times the 17-year average, underscoring the persistent intensity of the season.

The countries most affected within the EU included Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, with a combined burned area of 334,940 hectares. The European Forest Fire Information Service notes that the nature of forest fires in Europe is shifting, becoming more frequent and widespread. Early data for the 2025 fire season suggest that it may surpass all previous years in severity, potentially marking the worst season since records began in 2006.

The report reflects growing concerns over climate-related risks, the need for improved fire prevention and management strategies, and the ongoing vulnerability of Southern and Eastern European nations to increasingly extreme wildfire events.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, forest, fires

Related Articles:

Scope Ratings Confirms Bulgaria’s A- Credit Score with Stable Outlook

Scope Ratings has completed its latest review of Bulgaria and confirmed the country’s long-term credit rating at A- with a stable outlook, alongside short-term ratings of S-1/Stable

Business » Finance | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains

Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that Bulgaria employed 3,726,500 people in the third quarter of 2025

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros

In Bulgaria, the common perception that investing is reserved for the wealthy remains widespread, but recent analysis by Freedom24 shows that households can begin investing with modest amounts of 50–100 BGN (approximately €25–50) per month

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Serbia Narrows the Gap: Pension Increases Bring Incomes Closer to Bulgaria

From December 1, pensions in Serbia rose by 12.2%, bringing the average pension for retirees to 485 euros

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Telecoms Drive Investment and Jobs, Outpacing National Average

The three leading telecommunications operators in Bulgaria inject more than 640 million BGN (≈327 million EUR) annually into the development of networks and services

Business | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

December and January Work in Bulgaria: How Public Holidays and Days Off Affect Your Pay

A series of non-working days is approaching around Christmas and New Year

Society | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Weather Update: Cold Weekend Ahead with Rain and Snow in Mountain Resorts

Forecaster Petar Yankov has announced that Bulgaria will see a slight drop in temperatures over the coming weekend, with rainfall beginning tonight

Society » Environment | December 5, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Friday Weather in Bulgaria: Heavy Snow in the Mountains and Rain in the West

Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 18:12

December 4 Forecast: Overcast Skies and Evening Rain Across Bulgaria

On Thursday, December 4, Bulgaria will see predominantly significant cloud cover across the country

Society » Environment | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:30

Wednesday Outlook: Rain Expected in Western Bulgaria, Fog in Valleys

On Wednesday, December 3, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy skies across much of the country

Society » Environment | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 18:45

Bitterly Cold Tuesday Across Bulgaria with Fog and Cloudy Skies

On Tuesday, the country will be under variable cloud cover, mainly consisting of mid and high layers

Society » Environment | December 1, 2025, Monday // 17:00

From Today, Sofia Enforces Low-Emission Zone in City Center

Starting today, a low-emission zone for vehicles is officially in effect in Sofia

Society » Environment | December 1, 2025, Monday // 10:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria