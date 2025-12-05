Bulgaria Among EU Countries Most Affected by 2024 Forest Fires

Bulgaria was among the European Union countries hardest hit by forest fires in 2024, according to the Joint Research Centre’s latest report. The data highlights a continuing trend of longer and more severe fire seasons across Europe, with large-scale fires increasing each year since 2017.

In 2024, a total of 383,317 hectares burned across the continent, down from 500,000 hectares in 2023. Experts attribute the decrease partly to irregular rainfall in the Mediterranean during spring and summer. Nevertheless, the year saw 8,343 reported fires, more than four times the 17-year average, underscoring the persistent intensity of the season.

The countries most affected within the EU included Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, with a combined burned area of 334,940 hectares. The European Forest Fire Information Service notes that the nature of forest fires in Europe is shifting, becoming more frequent and widespread. Early data for the 2025 fire season suggest that it may surpass all previous years in severity, potentially marking the worst season since records began in 2006.

The report reflects growing concerns over climate-related risks, the need for improved fire prevention and management strategies, and the ongoing vulnerability of Southern and Eastern European nations to increasingly extreme wildfire events.