The Euro Enjoys Strong Public Support Across Eurozone Countries

Public support for the euro in the eurozone remains robust, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey released by the European Commission. The findings indicate that 79 percent of respondents believe the euro is beneficial for the European Union, maintaining the same level of support recorded last year. At the national level, 70 percent of citizens consider the euro advantageous for their own country.

Respondents highlighted practical benefits of the single currency, particularly in facilitating travel and reducing costs. Approximately eight in ten people noted that the euro has made it easier to compare prices across euro area countries, including online purchases, enhancing transparency and convenience for consumers.

The survey also revealed strong backing for the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. Some 67 percent of respondents support the mechanism, which provides financial assistance to member states implementing reforms and investments in green, digital, and social initiatives.

The Eurobarometer poll was conducted between September 15 and 23, 2025, among 18,600 citizens across the 20 eurozone member states, providing a comprehensive snapshot of public sentiment toward the euro and EU recovery measures.